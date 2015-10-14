* Corn, soybeans fall on strong pace of U.S. harvest * Wheat eases after rally, Black Sea concerns limit losses (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 14 Chicago corn and soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday with both markets giving up some of last session's strong gains on pressure from the rapid pace of the U.S. harvest. Wheat edged lower after rallying 2.4 percent on Tuesday with concerns over dryness in the Black Sea region providing a floor for prices. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans lost 0.4 percent to $9.10-3/4 a bushel while December corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.82-1/2 a bushel. Wheat eased 0.1 percent to $5.18-1/4 a bushel. "There have been some worries about Black Sea weather which has been pretty dry. As far as corn and soybeans are concerned, U.S. harvest is progressing very well," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "Overall, it has been a very good season for corn and soybeans." U.S. farmers have finished harvesting 42 percent of this year's bumper corn crop, up from 27 percent a week ago and nearly matching the five-year average of 43 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Tuesday. The soybean harvest was 62 percent complete as compared with 42 percent a week ago and above the five year average of 54 percent, the agency said in its weekly crop progress report. Soybeans rallied 2.8 percent on Tuesday, rising above $9 a bushel to a two-month high on fresh export demand from top buyer China. The USDA confirmed sales of 240,000 tonnes of soybeans to China. It also reported weekly export inspections of U.S. soybeans at more than 1.8 million tonnes, topping a range of trade estimates. China's soybean imports rose 44.3 percent from a year ago to 7.26 million tonnes in September, boosted by cheap supplies from South American producers. On a monthly basis, arrivals fell for a second month in a row, customs data showed. U.S. soy processors likely ramped up their crushing pace during September to handle an influx of soybeans from the early harvest of what is likely to be a bumper crop, analysts said on Tuesday. The National Oilseed Processor Association's monthly report, scheduled to be released on Thursday, was expected to show a September crush of 129.240 million bushels, based on an average of estimates given by six analysts. Dry weather could reduce planted area for winter wheat in Ukraine even though there is no immediate threat to yields. Prices at 0243 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 518.25 -0.75 -0.14% +1.77% 497.45 62 CBOT corn 382.50 -2.00 -0.52% -0.07% 382.38 45 CBOT soy 910.75 -3.25 -0.36% +2.82% 879.53 68 CBOT rice $12.52 -$0.08 -0.60% -3.66% $12.85 26 WTI crude $46.83 $0.17 +0.36% -0.57% $46.06 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.139 $0.004 +0.34% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.722 -0.014 -1.88% -1.50% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)