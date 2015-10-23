SYDNEY, Oct 23 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Friday to hover close to a one-week top, with the oilseed poised
to record its third consecutive weekly gain as strong Chinese
demand underpinned gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans up 0.2
percent for the week, extending three-week gains to 3 percent.
* Soybeans hit a one-week high of $9.13 a bushel on
Thursday.
* December corn little changed for the week, having
posted two straight weekly falls.
* December wheat down nearly 0.5 percent for the week,
the third consecutive weekly fall.
* Weekly export sales of soybeans topped analyst estimates,
reaching 2 million tonnes, most to top global importer China.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said 463,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold within the last 24 hours, the
third such "flash sale" this week.
* USDA separately said U.S. corn export sales totalled only
248,017 tonnes last week, below analyst estimates, and the
smallest sales of the marketing year that started on Sept. 1.
* Welcome rains, of 1 inch (2.5 cm) or more, fell this week
in parts of the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat belt while
farmers continued to gather their autumn corn and soybean
harvests.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on
Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three
months, as investors await more developments and ratings
downgrades from Europe.
* Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a
second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt
crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into
rallies.
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Sep
0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct
Grains prices at 0023 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 490.50 -0.25 -0.05% -0.86% 502.39 38
CBOT corn 377.75 -0.50 -0.13% -0.79% 384.39 40
CBOT soy 901.00 2.25 +0.25% -0.47% 887.05 54
CBOT rice $12.15 $0.02 +0.12% -0.21% $12.85 29
WTI crude $45.45 $0.07 +0.15% +0.55% $46.10 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.108 -$0.002 -0.20% -2.22%
USD/AUD 0.721 0.001 +0.11% +0.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)