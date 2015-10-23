SYDNEY, Oct 23 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday to hover close to a one-week top, with the oilseed poised to record its third consecutive weekly gain as strong Chinese demand underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans up 0.2 percent for the week, extending three-week gains to 3 percent. * Soybeans hit a one-week high of $9.13 a bushel on Thursday. * December corn little changed for the week, having posted two straight weekly falls. * December wheat down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the third consecutive weekly fall. * Weekly export sales of soybeans topped analyst estimates, reaching 2 million tonnes, most to top global importer China. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said 463,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold within the last 24 hours, the third such "flash sale" this week. * USDA separately said U.S. corn export sales totalled only 248,017 tonnes last week, below analyst estimates, and the smallest sales of the marketing year that started on Sept. 1. * Welcome rains, of 1 inch (2.5 cm) or more, fell this week in parts of the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat belt while farmers continued to gather their autumn corn and soybean harvests. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Sep 0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Oct Grains prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 490.50 -0.25 -0.05% -0.86% 502.39 38 CBOT corn 377.75 -0.50 -0.13% -0.79% 384.39 40 CBOT soy 901.00 2.25 +0.25% -0.47% 887.05 54 CBOT rice $12.15 $0.02 +0.12% -0.21% $12.85 29 WTI crude $45.45 $0.07 +0.15% +0.55% $46.10 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.108 -$0.002 -0.20% -2.22% USD/AUD 0.721 0.001 +0.11% +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)