SYDNEY, Oct 30 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday as the grain was poised to record its biggest weekly gain in four months as concerns over dry weather across major exporters continued to support prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat up more than 5 percent for the week and nearly 1 percent for the month. * November soybeans down 1.5 percent for the month and down nearly 2 percent for the week. * December corn little changed for the week, while the grain is set to finish the month down more than 2 percent. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said weekly wheat export sales for the 2015/16 marketing year totaled 550,300 tonnes, slightly above the high end of a range of market forecasts. Weekly corn export sales of 708,800 tonnes also topped expectations. * Wheat continues to draw support amid concerns over unfavorable weather in key major exporters. * Rains in Brazil will help farmers planting a soybean crop that is expected to produce a record 100 million tonnes. Dry weather earlier had slowed planting in top producing regions. * China has snapped up U.S. soybeans in recent deals but the world's top importer is expected to switch to South American beans when Brazil and Argentina harvest their crops early next year. * U.S. export sales released on Thursday showed soybean sales were up 8 percent from the previous week. Increases were reported for China with 1.4 million tonnes, including 673,000 tonnes switched from unknown destinations. MARKET NEWS * The euro edged up against the dollar early on Friday following upbeat euro zone economic data, while the yen was treading water ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due later in the day. * U.S. crude rose slightly while Brent dipped on Thursday, as traders tried to discern the oil market's direction a day after prices rallied the most in two months even as supplies kept growing. * U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as the market digested disappointing tech earnings reports and the potential for an interest rate hike in December. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Retail sales Sep 0745 France Consumer spending Sep 1000 Euro zone Inflation Oct 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep 1230 U.S. Personal consumption Sep 1230 U.S. Employment wages Q3 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 516.75 1.75 +0.34% +2.12% 505.84 66 CBOT corn 379.25 -0.75 -0.20% +0.86% 383.55 49 CBOT soy 881.00 0.75 +0.09% -0.23% 888.49 38 CBOT rice $11.85 $0.03 +0.25% +1.41% $12.87 27 WTI crude $45.87 -$0.19 -0.41% -0.15% $46.00 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.001 +0.05% +0.56% USD/AUD 0.709 0.003 +0.38% -0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Michael Perry)