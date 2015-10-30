SYDNEY, Oct 30 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday
as the grain was poised to record its biggest weekly gain in
four months as concerns over dry weather across major exporters
continued to support prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat up more than 5
percent for the week and nearly 1 percent for the month.
* November soybeans down 1.5 percent for the month and
down nearly 2 percent for the week.
* December corn little changed for the week, while the
grain is set to finish the month down more than 2 percent.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said
weekly wheat export sales for the 2015/16 marketing year totaled
550,300 tonnes, slightly above the high end of a range of market
forecasts. Weekly corn export sales of 708,800 tonnes also
topped expectations.
* Wheat continues to draw support amid concerns over
unfavorable weather in key major exporters.
* Rains in Brazil will help farmers planting a soybean crop
that is expected to produce a record 100 million tonnes. Dry
weather earlier had slowed planting in top producing regions.
* China has snapped up U.S. soybeans in recent deals but the
world's top importer is expected to switch to South American
beans when Brazil and Argentina harvest their crops early next
year.
* U.S. export sales released on Thursday showed soybean
sales were up 8 percent from the previous week. Increases were
reported for China with 1.4 million tonnes, including 673,000
tonnes switched from unknown destinations.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro edged up against the dollar early on Friday
following upbeat euro zone economic data, while the yen was
treading water ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy
decision due later in the day.
* U.S. crude rose slightly while Brent dipped on Thursday,
as traders tried to discern the oil market's direction a day
after prices rallied the most in two months even as supplies
kept growing.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as the market
digested disappointing tech earnings reports and the potential
for an interest rate hike in December.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales Sep
0745 France Consumer spending Sep
1000 Euro zone Inflation Oct
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep
1230 U.S. Personal consumption Sep
1230 U.S. Employment wages Q3
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct
Grains prices at 0025 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 516.75 1.75 +0.34% +2.12% 505.84 66
CBOT corn 379.25 -0.75 -0.20% +0.86% 383.55 49
CBOT soy 881.00 0.75 +0.09% -0.23% 888.49 38
CBOT rice $11.85 $0.03 +0.25% +1.41% $12.87 27
WTI crude $45.87 -$0.19 -0.41% -0.15% $46.00 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.001 +0.05% +0.56%
USD/AUD 0.709 0.003 +0.38% -0.31%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham, Editing by Michael Perry)