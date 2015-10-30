* Wheat firms on concern over dry U.S. weather
* Corn edges lower, set for monthly loss of 2 pct
* Soybeans poised for monthly loss despite Chinese demand
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 30 U.S. wheat climbed on Friday to
hit its highest in more than two weeks, with the grain poised to
record its biggest weekly gain in four months on concerns over
potential supply shortfalls amid unfavorable weather across key
producing regions.
Corn fell and was set to finish the month down more than 2
percent, while soybeans edged higher but were still poised to
record both weekly and monthly losses.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat climbed 0.83
percent to $5.19-3/4 a bushel, near a session-peak of $5.19-3/4
a bushel - the highest since Oct. 14. Wheat closed up 1.8
percent in the previous session.
Wheat is set to finish the week up nearly 6 percent in its
largest weekly rise in four months.
"Weather forecasters continue to shape the market as their
understanding of near-term weather evolves. Weather forecasters
expect U.S. hard red winter wheat regions to get useful rainfall
but they seem to be shaving the amounts in their forecasts,"
said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The forecast rainfall amounts are unlikely to be enough to
eliminate the concerns about pre-winter establishment of hard
red winter crops because the region has a substantial soil
moisture deficit."
Better than expected demand for U.S. supplies was supporting
prices, analysts said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said weekly
wheat export sales for the 2015/16 marketing year totaled
550,300 tonnes, slightly above the high-end of a range of market
forecasts.
December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.79-1/4 a bushel
after closing up 1.1 percent in the previous session.
Corn is little changed for the week, but is down 2 percent
in October.
Weekly corn export sales of 708,800 tonnes also topped
expectations.
November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to 8.82 a bushel
after closing down 0.3 percent on Thursday.
Soybeans are down more than 1.5 percent for the month and
nearly 2 percent for the week.
Rains in Brazil will help farmers planting a soybean crop
that is expected to produce a record 100 million tonnes. Dry
weather earlier had slowed planting in top producing regions.
China has snapped up U.S. soybeans in recent deals but the
world's top importer is expected to switch to South American
beans when Brazil and Argentina harvest their crops early next
year.
Grains prices at 0223 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 519.25 4.25 +0.83% +2.62% 505.93 68
CBOT corn 379.75 -0.25 -0.07% +1.00% 383.57 49
CBOT soy 882.00 1.75 +0.20% -0.11% 888.53 39
CBOT rice $11.89 $0.06 +0.55% +1.71% $12.87 32
WTI crude $45.85 -$0.21 -0.46% -0.20% $46.00 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.000 +0.02% +0.53%
USD/AUD 0.710 0.004 +0.50% -0.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)