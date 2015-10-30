* Wheat firms on concern over dry U.S. weather * Corn edges lower, set for monthly loss of 2 pct * Soybeans poised for monthly loss despite Chinese demand By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 30 U.S. wheat climbed on Friday to hit its highest in more than two weeks, with the grain poised to record its biggest weekly gain in four months on concerns over potential supply shortfalls amid unfavorable weather across key producing regions. Corn fell and was set to finish the month down more than 2 percent, while soybeans edged higher but were still poised to record both weekly and monthly losses. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat climbed 0.83 percent to $5.19-3/4 a bushel, near a session-peak of $5.19-3/4 a bushel - the highest since Oct. 14. Wheat closed up 1.8 percent in the previous session. Wheat is set to finish the week up nearly 6 percent in its largest weekly rise in four months. "Weather forecasters continue to shape the market as their understanding of near-term weather evolves. Weather forecasters expect U.S. hard red winter wheat regions to get useful rainfall but they seem to be shaving the amounts in their forecasts," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The forecast rainfall amounts are unlikely to be enough to eliminate the concerns about pre-winter establishment of hard red winter crops because the region has a substantial soil moisture deficit." Better than expected demand for U.S. supplies was supporting prices, analysts said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said weekly wheat export sales for the 2015/16 marketing year totaled 550,300 tonnes, slightly above the high-end of a range of market forecasts. December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.79-1/4 a bushel after closing up 1.1 percent in the previous session. Corn is little changed for the week, but is down 2 percent in October. Weekly corn export sales of 708,800 tonnes also topped expectations. November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to 8.82 a bushel after closing down 0.3 percent on Thursday. Soybeans are down more than 1.5 percent for the month and nearly 2 percent for the week. Rains in Brazil will help farmers planting a soybean crop that is expected to produce a record 100 million tonnes. Dry weather earlier had slowed planting in top producing regions. China has snapped up U.S. soybeans in recent deals but the world's top importer is expected to switch to South American beans when Brazil and Argentina harvest their crops early next year. Grains prices at 0223 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.25 4.25 +0.83% +2.62% 505.93 68 CBOT corn 379.75 -0.25 -0.07% +1.00% 383.57 49 CBOT soy 882.00 1.75 +0.20% -0.11% 888.53 39 CBOT rice $11.89 $0.06 +0.55% +1.71% $12.87 32 WTI crude $45.85 -$0.21 -0.46% -0.20% $46.00 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.000 +0.02% +0.53% USD/AUD 0.710 0.004 +0.50% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)