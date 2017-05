SYDNEY, Nov 2 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Monday as the dollar weakened, but gains were checked by signs of a cooling Chinese economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 0.34 percent to $8.88-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.57 percent on Friday. * December corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.81-1/4, after closing up 0.6 percent in the previous session. * December wheat dropped 0.1 percent to $5.21-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 1.4 percent on Friday when prices hit a two-week top of $5.23-1/2 a bushel. * Grains have been under pressure after an official survey on Sunday showed activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in October for a third month, fuelling fears the economy may still be losing momentum despite a raft of stimulus measures. * Top soybean importer China has slowed its pace of buying after purchasing several million tonnes of U.S. beans during the past few months. * The Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecast as much as 200 millimeters of rain could hit parts of New South Wales, the country's second largest wheat producing state. The showers could delay the harvest and damage the quality of the crop. * Australia's largest wheat exporter on Friday revised down its production estimate from the country's west coast region by more than 7 percent after recent bouts of hail and frost. * Flour mills in Indonesia have made enquiries about buying Russian wheat for January shipment because of concerns for the crop in Australia, the country's traditional supplier, traders said. MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies slipped on Monday in the wake of the disappointing Chinese data and were notable movers in a 'risk off' start to a week packed with crucial economic news. * Oil prices fell in early trading in Asia on Monday as analysts expected weaker demand from China in upcoming months. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Oct 0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Oct 0855 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI Oct 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Oct 1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Oct 1500 U.S. Construction spending Sep Grains prices at 0130 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.50 -0.50 -0.10% +1.26% 506.84 67 CBOT corn 381.25 -1.00 -0.26% +0.33% 383.54 52 CBOT soy 888.75 3.00 +0.34% +0.97% 889.08 46 CBOT rice $11.94 $0.04 +0.38% +1.02% $12.83 32 WTI crude $46.20 -$0.39 -0.84% +0.30% $46.01 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.002 +0.18% +0.45% USD/AUD 0.713 0.000 -0.07% +0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)