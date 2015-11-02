* Soy up for 2nd day as Brazilian planting behind schedule
* Wheat trades near 3-week high on weather concerns
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 U.S. soybeans rose for a second
session on Monday with prices underpinned by planting delays in
top producer Brazil and strong demand in China providing
additional support to the market.
Wheat was little changed after notching its biggest weekly
gain in four months on concerns about adverse weather in
Australia and the Black Sea region.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.3
percent to $8.86-1/2 a bushel by 0232 GMT, after firming 0.6
percent on Friday.
December wheat was unchanged at $5.22 a bushel, after
closing up 1.4 percent on Friday when prices hit a three-week
top of $5.23-1/2 a bushel. December corn fell 0.2 percent
to $3.81-1/2, after closing 0.6 percent higher.
"Wheat prices had a strong run amid rising weather concerns,
with deteriorating weather conditions in Australia and the Black
Sea region supporting the prices," ANZ said in a note to
clients.
Australia's wheat crop could face quality downgrades as
parts of the country's eastern grain belt are forecast to
receive heavy rains, potentially damaging the crop which is
ready for harvest.
Dry weather in September and above average temperatures this
month have already curbed yields of high-protein Australian
prime hard wheat in the world's fourth-largest exporter of the
grain.
Flour mills in Indonesia have made enquiries about buying
Russian wheat for January shipment because of concerns for the
crop in Australia, the country's traditional supplier, traders
said.
A lack of rains in parts of the U.S. Plains, Russia and
Ukraine have already raised worries about winter crop yields.
For soybeans, there are issues emerging about Brazilian
planting.
Soybean planting in Brazil remained behind the historical
average even after isolated rainfall in the center-west, analyst
firm AgRural said on Friday, with 31 percent of area planted
compared to the 42 percent five-year average.
China's soybean imports are likely to reach 22 million
tonnes in the fourth quarter, up 18 percent on a year ago, an
official think-tank estimate published on Friday said,
indicating healthy demand from the world's top buyer.
Still, global financial and commodity markets are under
pressure after an official survey on Sunday showed activity in
China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in October
for a third month, fuelling fears the economy may still be
losing momentum.
Prices at 0232 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 522.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.36% 506.86 69
CBOT corn 381.50 -0.75 -0.20% +0.39% 383.55 52
CBOT soy 889.00 3.25 +0.37% +0.99% 889.09 46
CBOT rice $11.95 $0.05 +0.42% +1.06% $12.83 32
WTI crude $46.35 -$0.24 -0.52% +0.63% $46.01 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.002 +0.21% +0.47%
USD/AUD 0.714 0.000 +0.01% +1.02%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)