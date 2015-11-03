SYDNEY, Nov 3 U.S. wheat fell for a second session as rains across key U.S. growing regions eased concerns over reduced yields, but losses were checked as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat dropped 0.15 percent to $5.07-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 2.7 percent on Monday. * November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, having ended down 0.7 percent on Monday. * December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.76-1/4 a bushel, after finishing down 1.5 percent in the previous session. * The USDA said it saw the condition of U.S. winter as 49 percent good to excellent, slightly below market expectations. * Wheat prices have been under pressure following rains across some dry regions of the United States. * The USDA said corn harvesting was 85 percent complete, ahead of the five-year average. * The soybean harvest was 92 percent finished, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average. * Private exporters reported sales of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in 2015/16, the USDA said Monday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen started trade on Tuesday in familiar territory, having shuffled sideways as uninspired traders waited for bigger fish to fry after the latest readings on global manufacturing activity failed to provide fresh impetus. * U.S. crude futures edged up early on Tuesday, but the market outlook remains bearish as supply still exceeds demand and due to worries the dollar will strengthen when the U.S. Federal Reserve eventually raises interest rates. * U.S. stocks added to their recent run with gains across all sectors on Monday, led by increases in the beaten-down energy group and the acquisition-driven healthcare industry. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Oct 1500 U.S. Factory orders Sep Grains prices at 0155 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.25 -0.75 -0.15% -2.83% 506.78 52 CBOT corn 376.25 -0.25 -0.07% -1.57% 383.24 44 CBOT soy 880.25 1.50 +0.17% -0.62% 889.32 41 CBOT rice $12.17 $0.00 +0.00% +2.31% $12.81 49 WTI crude $46.32 $0.18 +0.39% -0.58% $46.02 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 $0.000 -0.03% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.716 0.002 +0.29% +0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)