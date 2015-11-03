Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
SYDNEY, Nov 3 U.S. wheat fell for a second session as rains across key U.S. growing regions eased concerns over reduced yields, but losses were checked as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat dropped 0.15 percent to $5.07-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 2.7 percent on Monday. * November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, having ended down 0.7 percent on Monday. * December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.76-1/4 a bushel, after finishing down 1.5 percent in the previous session. * The USDA said it saw the condition of U.S. winter as 49 percent good to excellent, slightly below market expectations. * Wheat prices have been under pressure following rains across some dry regions of the United States. * The USDA said corn harvesting was 85 percent complete, ahead of the five-year average. * The soybean harvest was 92 percent finished, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average. * Private exporters reported sales of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in 2015/16, the USDA said Monday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen started trade on Tuesday in familiar territory, having shuffled sideways as uninspired traders waited for bigger fish to fry after the latest readings on global manufacturing activity failed to provide fresh impetus. * U.S. crude futures edged up early on Tuesday, but the market outlook remains bearish as supply still exceeds demand and due to worries the dollar will strengthen when the U.S. Federal Reserve eventually raises interest rates. * U.S. stocks added to their recent run with gains across all sectors on Monday, led by increases in the beaten-down energy group and the acquisition-driven healthcare industry. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Oct 1500 U.S. Factory orders Sep Grains prices at 0155 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.25 -0.75 -0.15% -2.83% 506.78 52 CBOT corn 376.25 -0.25 -0.07% -1.57% 383.24 44 CBOT soy 880.25 1.50 +0.17% -0.62% 889.32 41 CBOT rice $12.17 $0.00 +0.00% +2.31% $12.81 49 WTI crude $46.32 $0.18 +0.39% -0.58% $46.02 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 $0.000 -0.03% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.716 0.002 +0.29% +0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12