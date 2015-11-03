* Wheat falls further as rains improve U.S. crop rating * Soy up on China demand, corn struggles with ample supply (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Tuesday after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed an improved winter crop rating following beneficial rains in parts of the grain belt. Soybeans edged higher with prices underpinned by Chinese purchases, while corn dipped under pressure from plentiful supplies. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.06-3/4 a bushel by 0302 GMT, after closing down 2.8 percent on Monday. January soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $8.80-1/4 a bushel and December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.76-1/4 a bushel, after finishing down 1.5 percent in the previous session. "Hard red winter wheat regions have seen useful rain in the past few days," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. "Weather forecasters expect further useful rain about a week ahead but that is subject to the usual caveats." He added that the coverage of rainfall was incomplete and the amounts are not yet enough to eliminate all worries. The USDA rated the winter wheat crop as 49 percent good to excellent, slightly below market expectations but above last week's 47 percent. Russia's wheat export prices fell last week after it lost a tender to supply Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, to Romanian, Polish and French competition, analysts said on Monday. Sustained Chinese purchases are supporting CBOT soybean prices. Private exporters reported sales of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in 2015/16, the USDA said Monday. The corn market remains under pressure from near record U.S. production. Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone said on Monday it raised its forecast for this year's U.S. corn crop to 13.543 billion bushels, up slightly from the firm's month-ago estimate of 13.541 billion bushels. FCStone raised its average corn yield to 168.0 bushels per acre (bpa), from 167.0 bpa last month and in line with the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast of 168.0. The USDA said corn harvesting was 85 percent complete, ahead of the five-year average. The soybean harvest was 92 percent finished, ahead of the five-year average. Grains prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 506.75 -1.25 -0.25% -1.60% 506.35 51 CBOT corn 376.25 -0.25 -0.07% -0.99% 383.38 44 CBOT soy 880.25 1.50 +0.17% +0.00% 888.80 40 CBOT rice $12.17 $0.00 +0.00% +2.96% $12.84 49 WTI crude $46.22 $0.08 +0.17% -0.79% $46.02 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.001 +0.09% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.717 0.003 +0.43% +1.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)