SYDNEY, Nov 4 U.S. wheat fell on Wednesday, edging lower after gaining more than 1 percent in the previous session, as forecasts for rains across key U.S. growing regions weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.14-3/4 a bushel after closing up 1.6 percent on Tuesday. * November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $8.82-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.79-1/4 after gaining 1.1 percent in the previous session. * Wheat rebounds in previous session on technical buying and signs of increased global demand. * A spate of global wheat purchases by buyers in the Middle East and Africa in the last week lent some background support to the market. * Ethiopia purchased about 800,000 tonnes of milling wheat that could include Black Sea and Baltic Sea regions, European traders said. The African state could book more volume as part of a tender for up to 1 million tonnes, they said. * Algeria and Egypt also made recent purchases. But U.S. wheat remains too high-priced to compete in those parts of the globe. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn harvest was 85 percent complete and the soybean harvest 92 percent complete, both ahead of the respective five-year averages. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held on to modest gains on Wednesday having firmed against the euro and yen on rising Treasury yields, but it was the contrasting fortunes of the Antipodean currencies that stole the show. * Crude prices settled up about 4 percent on Tuesday as a rally in U.S. gasoline and diesel amid an outage on a key pipeline system added support to oil markets already boosted by an industry strike in Brazil and force majeure for Libyan crude loadings. * Big tech and energy sector gains drove U.S. stocks higher on Tuesday, as an index of 100 major Nasdaq companies finished at a record closing high. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Oct 0850 France Markit services PMI Oct 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Oct 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Oct 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Oct 1330 U.S. International trade Sep 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Oct Grains prices at 0154 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 514.75 -1.75 -0.34% +1.33% 507.33 57 CBOT corn 379.25 -1.25 -0.33% +0.73% 383.25 49 CBOT soy 882.50 3.50 +0.40% +0.43% 889.85 42 CBOT rice $12.28 $0.10 +0.82% +0.86% $12.78 48 WTI crude $47.89 -$0.01 -0.02% +3.79% $46.19 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.002 -0.20% -0.63% USD/AUD 0.720 0.002 +0.21% +0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)