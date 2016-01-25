SYDNEY, Jan 25 U.S. wheat rose on Monday to extend two-day gains to 1 percent, with strong demand for U.S. supplies pushing prices towards their highest in nearly a month. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat climbed 0.47 percent to $4.77-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Friday. * Front-month corn firmed 0.14 percent to $3.70-3/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.86 percent in the previous session. * Corn hit a one-month high of $3.72 a bushel last week. * Front-month soybeans advanced 0.23 percent to $8.78-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.23 percent on Friday. * Brazil's agriculture minister said on Friday the country would auction 500,000 tonnes of maize corn from public stocks to help ease a recent spike in local prices. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said weekly export sales of corn for the 2015/16 marketing year totalled 1.158 million tonnes, the most in eight weeks. The USDA also said exporters booked another 189,000 tonnes of corn sales for shipment in 2016/17. * Russia's grain exports in December hit a record high of 3.8 million tonnes, owing to a weak rouble making Russian grain more competitive on global dollar-denominated markets, said the SovEcon agriculture consultancy. * Forecasts for extreme cold in Russia and Ukraine in the coming days could stir weather concerns for wheat, although snow cover was expected to limit the risk of frost damage. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged down on Monday but remained well off recent lows as markets started the week on a calmer note, and investors turned their attention to upcoming central bank meetings. * Crude oil futures extended gains in early Asian trade on Monday on short-covering demand, with both Brent and U.S. crude near $32.50 a barrel. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Jan 0900 Italy Industrial orders Nov 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Jan Grains prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.75 2.25 +0.47% +0.58% 475.73 57 CBOT corn 370.75 0.50 +0.14% +1.02% 364.63 69 CBOT soy 878.50 2.00 +0.23% +0.00% 872.28 49 CBOT rice $10.96 $0.00 +0.00% -0.18% $11.34 43 WTI crude $32.19 $0.00 +0.00% +9.01% $34.03 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.080 $0.001 +0.05% -0.67% USD/AUD 0.698 -0.002 -0.23% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)