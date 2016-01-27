SYDNEY, Jan 27 U.S. wheat dropped for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday, edging away from a one-month peak touched the previous day, but uncertainty over Russia's export policy curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.84-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.67 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a one-month high of $4.88-1/2 a bushel. * Front-month soybeans climbed 0.1 percent to $8.77-1/3 a bushel, having closed down 0.45 percent on Tuesday. * Front-month corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.69-1/2 a bushel, after ending down 0.14 percent in the previous session. * Russia's Agriculture ministry is considering toughening grain export limits, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source at the ministry. * Any curbs on Russian exports could boost the outlook for shipments from the United States and European Union. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar kept to the sidelines early on Wednesday, with the market waiting for a interest rate steer from the Federal Reserve, while a fleeting rebound in oil prices sparked a short-covering rally in currencies like the Canadian dollar. * Crude oil futures dropped around 2 percent on Wednesday, heading back towards $30 a barrel as profit-taking wiped out a chunk of the gains notched up in the previous session on hopes for output cuts. * Wall Street rebounded over 1 percent on Tuesday, driven by a surge in oil prices and strong quarterly results from 3M, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Feb 0745 France Consumer confidence Jan 1500 U.S. New home sales Dec 1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after 2-day meeting Grains prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 484.25 -0.50 -0.10% +0.57% 475.29 62 CBOT corn 369.50 0.25 +0.07% -0.07% 364.07 63 CBOT soy 877.25 0.75 +0.09% -0.37% 872.65 47 CBOT rice $11.07 -$0.01 -0.05% +1.00% $11.34 50 WTI crude $30.78 -$0.67 -2.13% +1.45% $33.63 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.703 0.003 +0.46% +1.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)