SYDNEY, Jan 27 U.S. wheat dropped for the first
time in five sessions on Wednesday, edging away from a one-month
peak touched the previous day, but uncertainty over Russia's
export policy curbed losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.1
percent to $4.84-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.67 percent on
Tuesday when prices hit a one-month high of $4.88-1/2 a bushel.
* Front-month soybeans climbed 0.1 percent to
$8.77-1/3 a bushel, having closed down 0.45 percent on Tuesday.
* Front-month corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.69-1/2 a
bushel, after ending down 0.14 percent in the previous session.
* Russia's Agriculture ministry is considering toughening
grain export limits, Interfax news agency reported on Monday,
citing a source at the ministry.
* Any curbs on Russian exports could boost the outlook for
shipments from the United States and European Union.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar kept to the sidelines early on Wednesday,
with the market waiting for a interest rate steer from the
Federal Reserve, while a fleeting rebound in oil prices sparked
a short-covering rally in currencies like the Canadian dollar.
* Crude oil futures dropped around 2 percent on Wednesday,
heading back towards $30 a barrel as profit-taking wiped out a
chunk of the gains notched up in the previous session on hopes
for output cuts.
* Wall Street rebounded over 1 percent on Tuesday, driven by
a surge in oil prices and strong quarterly results from 3M,
Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Feb
0745 France Consumer confidence Jan
1500 U.S. New home sales Dec
1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after
2-day meeting
Grains prices at 0127 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 484.25 -0.50 -0.10% +0.57% 475.29 62
CBOT corn 369.50 0.25 +0.07% -0.07% 364.07 63
CBOT soy 877.25 0.75 +0.09% -0.37% 872.65 47
CBOT rice $11.07 -$0.01 -0.05% +1.00% $11.34 50
WTI crude $30.78 -$0.67 -2.13% +1.45% $33.63 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.09%
USD/AUD 0.703 0.003 +0.46% +1.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)