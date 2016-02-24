* Wheat prices drop for fifth straight session
* Corn falls, soybeans edge lower
* Market looks to USDA acreage report
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Feb 24 U.S. wheat fell to its lowest in
more than five years on Wednesday, with ample global supply
pushing down prices for a fifth consecutive session.
Corn extended two-day losses to more than 1.5 percent, while
soybeans dropped nearly 0.5 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat had eased
0.22 percent to $4.47 a bushel, after earlier touching its
lowest since June 2010 at $4.46-3/4. The grain closed down 2.3
percent on Tuesday.
"The market's reluctance to sell clearly gave way yesterday
as the reality of heavy origin inventories weighed," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
Expectations of bumper global supplies were strengthened as
rains in the key growing areas of the United States were seen as
beneficial to hard red winter wheat development in Oklahoma and
Texas, adding pressure to the market.
Front-month soybeans fell 0.35 percent to $8.66-1/4 a
bushel, near a session low of $8.66-1/4 a bushel - the lowest
since Feb 11. Soybeans closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
Front-month corn fell 0.28 percent to $3.61 a bushel,
having closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session.
Traders also noted the upcoming U.S. Department of
Agriculture acreage forecast for spring planting of corn and
soybeans in the U.S.
As low prices render corn and soybeans unprofitable in the
United States, farmers are nonetheless expected to grow more of
the country's top two crops this year as they scramble to stay
solvent, a Reuters poll of analysts indicated.
China plans to toughen its standard for imported Canadian
canola starting April 1, reducing the amount of foreign material
it allows per shipment, an industry group warned Canada's
exporters and processors on Tuesday.
Grains prices at 0316 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 447.00 -1.00 -0.22% -2.51% 468.86 26
CBOT corn 361.00 -1.00 -0.28% -1.77% 365.29 41
CBOT soy 866.25 -3.00 -0.35% -1.67% 875.83 35
CBOT rice $10.59 -$0.01 -0.09% -1.12% $11.00 36
WTI crude $31.26 -$0.61 -1.91% -0.70% $30.37 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.000 +0.00% -0.08%
USD/AUD 0.718 -0.002 -0.29% -0.57%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)