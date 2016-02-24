* Wheat prices drop for fifth straight session * Corn falls, soybeans edge lower * Market looks to USDA acreage report By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 24 U.S. wheat fell to its lowest in more than five years on Wednesday, with ample global supply pushing down prices for a fifth consecutive session. Corn extended two-day losses to more than 1.5 percent, while soybeans dropped nearly 0.5 percent. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat had eased 0.22 percent to $4.47 a bushel, after earlier touching its lowest since June 2010 at $4.46-3/4. The grain closed down 2.3 percent on Tuesday. "The market's reluctance to sell clearly gave way yesterday as the reality of heavy origin inventories weighed," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Expectations of bumper global supplies were strengthened as rains in the key growing areas of the United States were seen as beneficial to hard red winter wheat development in Oklahoma and Texas, adding pressure to the market. Front-month soybeans fell 0.35 percent to $8.66-1/4 a bushel, near a session low of $8.66-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since Feb 11. Soybeans closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday. Front-month corn fell 0.28 percent to $3.61 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session. Traders also noted the upcoming U.S. Department of Agriculture acreage forecast for spring planting of corn and soybeans in the U.S. As low prices render corn and soybeans unprofitable in the United States, farmers are nonetheless expected to grow more of the country's top two crops this year as they scramble to stay solvent, a Reuters poll of analysts indicated. China plans to toughen its standard for imported Canadian canola starting April 1, reducing the amount of foreign material it allows per shipment, an industry group warned Canada's exporters and processors on Tuesday. Grains prices at 0316 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 447.00 -1.00 -0.22% -2.51% 468.86 26 CBOT corn 361.00 -1.00 -0.28% -1.77% 365.29 41 CBOT soy 866.25 -3.00 -0.35% -1.67% 875.83 35 CBOT rice $10.59 -$0.01 -0.09% -1.12% $11.00 36 WTI crude $31.26 -$0.61 -1.91% -0.70% $30.37 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.000 +0.00% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.718 -0.002 -0.29% -0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)