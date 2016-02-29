* Corn rise for first time in three sessions * Corn under pressure from ample global supplies * Soybeans hits near 3-week low earlier in the session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 29 U.S. corn rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday, rebounding from a 10-week low touched in the previous session, though gains were checked by the U.S Department of Agriculture pegging stocks at the end of next season at a 12-year high. Soybeans were little changed, having earlier hit a near three-week low, while wheat rose 0.5 percent. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract climbed 0.2 percent to $3.60-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session when prices marked a six-week low of $3.57-1/2 a bushel. Analysts said despite the gains, ample global supplies were providing a ceiling. Bumper South American production has increased supply expectations for the current season, while stagnant demand will see large stocks remaining in silos at the end of the 2016/17 season. "Brazil's harvest is progressing ahead of schedule with 23 percent of the crop reportedly now complete despite recent rainfall," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Planting for the second crop is also ahead of last year's pace. That means more Brazilian corn exports on the market sooner and so more pressure likely for U.S. prices." The U.S. Department of Agriculture projected U.S. corn supplies would rise to 12-year highs during the 2016-17 crop year as gains in production outstrip demand hikes. The USDA last week predicted that U.S. farmers would increase corn plantings above analyst expectations. The most-active soybeans contract were little changed at $8.63-3/4 a bushel, near the session-low of $8.61 a bushel - the weakest since Feb 9. Soybeans closed down 0.2 percent on Friday. U.S. soybean stocks are expected to fall slightly, but traders said large harvests in South America will keep world supplies large. The most-active wheat contract rose 0.5 percent to $4.54-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Friday. Grains prices at 0337 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 454.50 2.25 +0.50% +0.11% 474.13 33 CBOT corn 360.25 0.75 +0.21% -0.07% 370.00 30 CBOT soy 863.75 0.25 +0.03% -0.20% 880.26 30 CBOT rice $10.61 -$0.07 -0.70% -1.03% $11.19 33 WTI crude $32.91 $0.13 +0.40% -0.48% $30.62 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.90% USD/AUD 0.712 -0.001 -0.10% -1.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)