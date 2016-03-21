SYDNEY, March 21 U.S. wheat rose as much as 1 percent on Friday as cold weather across key producing regions in the United States stoked concerns about production losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.7 percent to $4.66-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Friday. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.33 percent to $8.94-1/2 a bushel, after ending little changed on Friday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.13 percent to $3.66-1/2 a bushel, having finished down 0.41 percent in the previous session. * Wheat was drawing support as extreme cold weather hits Kansas and Oklahoma - two major U.S. producing regions. * Soybean prices were buoyed as the Brazilian real strengthened, increasing the appeal of U.S. supplies. * India canceled a tender to import 240,000 tonnes of corn, hoping for a bigger-than-expected local summer harvest and following uncertainty over the availability of non-genetically modified corn, trade and government sources said. * But the country may import wheat for the first time in a decade as persistent rain and hailstorms could cut India's wheat crop by at least 14 percent, an industry body said on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stayed on the defensive early on Monday, having extended its losses for a third week in the wake of dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. * Crude oil slid for a second session on Monday, falling further from last week's 2016 highs on concerns over a supply glut after the U.S. rig count rose for the first time since December. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Current account Jan 1230 U.S. National activity index Feb 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Mar Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 466.25 3.25 +0.70% +0.81% 464.83 55 CBOT corn 366.50 -0.50 -0.14% -0.54% 364.37 63 CBOT soy 894.50 -3.00 -0.33% -0.36% 880.37 74 CBOT rice $10.50 $0.04 +0.43% -0.47% $10.77 59 WTI crude $38.99 -$0.45 -1.14% -3.01% $33.84 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.001 +0.06% -0.38% USD/AUD 0.759 -0.001 -0.14% -0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)