(Removes extraneous words from first sentence) SYDNEY, April 5 U.S. soybeans edged down for a second day on Tuesday, falling from a more than 7-month high touched in the previous session, with forecasts for favorable weather in U.S. producing regions stoking expectations of bumper supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $9.12-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.52 percent on Monday when prices marked their highest in more than seven months at $9.22-1/4 a bushel. * The most active corn futures climbed 0.1 percent to $3.54-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.16 percent to $4.75-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Monday. * Corn prices ended mixed as traders digested the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) estimate for much larger-than-expected U.S. plantings of the grain. * The USDA said last week U.S. farmers planned to sow 82.236 million acres of soybeans this year, the third-highest area ever but below 82.650 million a year ago and under an average trade forecast of 83.057 million. * Wheat came under additional pressure from expectations that the USDA's first weekly national crop progress report of 2016 would show relatively strong winter wheat condition ratings, they said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed losses against the yen and euro early on Tuesday, but held onto gains versus the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand currencies which succumbed to weakness in commodity prices. * Crude oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Tuesday on signs of weakening gasoline demand, long a pillar of support for struggling fuel markets, in both North America and Asia. * U.S. stocks ended weaker on Monday, pulling back from a recent rally that took them to new 2016 highs, as losses in commodity-related and industrial shares offset gains in healthcare. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Apr 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Mar 1400 U.S. Employment trends Mar 400 U.S. Factory orders Feb Grains prices at 0107 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.50 0.75 +0.16% -0.05% 465.19 60 CBOT corn 354.75 0.25 +0.07% +0.21% 362.88 31 CBOT soy 912.75 -0.75 -0.08% -0.60% 891.11 60 CBOT rice $9.80 $0.00 +0.00% +1.14% $10.42 26 WTI crude $35.33 -$0.37 -1.04% -3.97% $36.89 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.001 +0.07% +0.11% USD/AUD 0.759 -0.001 -0.13% -0.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)