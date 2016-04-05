(Removes extraneous words from first sentence)
SYDNEY, April 5 U.S. soybeans edged down for a
second day on Tuesday, falling from a more than 7-month high
touched in the previous session, with forecasts for favorable
weather in U.S. producing regions stoking expectations of bumper
supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade fell 0.1 percent to $9.12-3/4 a bushel, having
closed down 0.52 percent on Monday when prices marked their
highest in more than seven months at $9.22-1/4 a bushel.
* The most active corn futures climbed 0.1 percent to
$3.54-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.16 percent to
$4.75-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Monday.
* Corn prices ended mixed as traders digested the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's (USDA) estimate for much
larger-than-expected U.S. plantings of the grain.
* The USDA said last week U.S. farmers planned to sow 82.236
million acres of soybeans this year, the third-highest area ever
but below 82.650 million a year ago and under an average trade
forecast of 83.057 million.
* Wheat came under additional pressure from expectations
that the USDA's first weekly national crop progress report of
2016 would show relatively strong winter wheat condition
ratings, they said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed losses against the yen and euro early on
Tuesday, but held onto gains versus the Australian, Canadian and
New Zealand currencies which succumbed to weakness in commodity
prices.
* Crude oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Tuesday on
signs of weakening gasoline demand, long a pillar of support for
struggling fuel markets, in both North America and Asia.
* U.S. stocks ended weaker on Monday, pulling back from a
recent rally that took them to new 2016 highs, as losses in
commodity-related and industrial shares offset gains in
healthcare.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Apr
0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Mar
1400 U.S. Employment trends Mar
400 U.S. Factory orders Feb
Grains prices at 0107 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 475.50 0.75 +0.16% -0.05% 465.19 60
CBOT corn 354.75 0.25 +0.07% +0.21% 362.88 31
CBOT soy 912.75 -0.75 -0.08% -0.60% 891.11 60
CBOT rice $9.80 $0.00 +0.00% +1.14% $10.42 26
WTI crude $35.33 -$0.37 -1.04% -3.97% $36.89 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.001 +0.07% +0.11%
USD/AUD 0.759 -0.001 -0.13% -0.99%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)