* Wheat gains as adverse weather seen cutting crop yields * Dryness in U.S., Black Sea likely to reduce supplies (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 5 Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday, rising for five out of seven sessions with the market underpinned by concerns over adverse weather potentially reducing yields in the United States and the Black Sea region. Soybeans gained ground, recouping some of last session's decline to inch closer to their highest in more than seven months, buoyed by expectations of lower U.S. planting. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract had risen 0.3 percent to $4.76 a bushel by 0331 GMT. "U.S. wheat seems to be in a bullish trend and we expect prices to rise above $4.80 a bushel this week," said Kaname Gokon at the Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. "There are issues with the hard red winter crop in the U.S. Plains and there are some expectations that demand for U.S. products will rise." Dry weather in parts of the U.S. Plains is likely to reduce yields of the hard red winter crop. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to issue its first weekly national crop progress report of 2016. It has delayed the release of the report to Tuesday from Monday. Bad weather during winter and spring sowing campaigns is likely to reduce the wheat harvest in top east European wheat producers Russia, Ukraine and Romania, analysts and forecasters said. The wheat crop in Ukraine is likely to fall 35 percent to around 17 million tonnes this year, the state weather centre's Tetyana Adamenko said, adding that of the 6 million hectares sowed for the 2016 winter wheat harvest, only about 5 million hectares is likely to be threshed. Soybeans gained 0.2 percent to $9.15 a bushel, after marking their highest in more than seven months at $9.22-1/4 a bushel on Monday. Corn climbed 0.4 percent to $3.55-3/4 a bushel. The USDA said last week U.S. farmers planned to sow 82.236 million acres of soybeans this year, the third-highest area ever but below 82.650 million a year ago and under an average trade forecast of 83.057 million. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were also net sellers of 3,000 soymeal contracts and net buyers of 3,000 soyoil contracts, traders said. Grains prices at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.00 1.25 +0.26% +0.05% 465.21 61 CBOT corn 355.75 1.25 +0.35% +0.49% 362.92 31 CBOT soy 915.00 1.50 +0.16% -0.35% 891.18 64 CBOT rice 9.76 -$0.04 -0.46% +0.67% $10.42 24 WTI crude 35.51 -$0.19 -0.53% -3.48% $36.89 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.139 $0.000 -0.01% +0.03% USD/AUD 0.7577 -0.002 -0.33% -1.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)