SYDNEY, April 6 U.S. wheat fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of crops above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.58 percent to $4.71-1/4 a bushel after closing down for a second session on Tuesday. * The most active soybean futures were unchanged at $9.04-3/4 a bushel, having closed down nearly 1 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.14 percent to $3.57-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.64 percent in the previous session. * The USDA rated 59 percent of U.S. winter wheat as being in good-to-excellent condition. That topped analysts' estimates for 57.6 percent of the crop, which will be harvested this summer, and the five-year average of 42 percent. * Rainy, cool conditions in the U.S. South and Midwest could prompt growers to switch 1 million to 2 million acres of land to soybeans that they had initially intended to plant with corn, according to some estimates. * Recent gains in soybean prices have helped to encourage ideas among traders that soy plantings will be larger than the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated last week. * U.S. farmers plan to boost their corn seedings by 6.4 percent in 2016, above even than the highest estimate, and dial back soy plantings, the USDA said on Thursday, pushing futures in the yellow grain to contract lows. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered near a 17-month low against the yen on Wednesday after taking a fresh knock overnight on comments by Japan's prime minister which suggested the authorities were cautious towards arresting the yen's appreciation. * Oil prices jumped in early trading on Wednesday, supported by growing expectations that exporters will agree to freeze their output amid global oversupply, although Iran's plans to boost production are seen as capping bigger gains. * Wall Street fell sharply on Tuesday as investors took gains off the table following a recent rally and ahead of an upcoming quarterly reporting season that is expected to reveal sharply lower earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Mar 0600 Germany Industrial output Feb 1800 Minutes of U.S. Federal Reserve's March 15-16 meeting Grains prices at 0207 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 471.25 -2.75 -0.58% -0.74% 465.63 53 CBOT corn 357.25 0.50 +0.14% +0.78% 362.63 38 CBOT soy 904.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.96% 891.81 50 CBOT rice $9.84 $0.05 +0.51% +0.41% $10.35 32 WTI crude $36.87 $0.98 +2.73% +3.28% $37.07 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.18% USD/AUD 0.755 0.001 +0.12% -0.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)