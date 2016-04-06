* Wheat loses more ground on better-than-expected U.S. crop * Corn firms for 4th day on talk of higher soy planting (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 6 Chicago wheat slid for a third session on Wednesday, pressured by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showing the domestic winter crop condition was better than expected. Corn gained for a fourth day to trade near its highest in almost one week on talk that U.S. farmers will shift more acres to produce soybeans. Chicago Board of Trade most-active May wheat contract fell 0.4 percent to $4.72 a bushel. Corn added 0.1 percent to $3.57-1/4 a bushel, the highest since March 31, while soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $9.05-1/2 a bushel. "Wheat crop condition report has come in pretty good, prices are going down," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "It means that there is no particular damage which people were worried about a few weeks ago. There was talk of crop damage due to dryness." The USDA rated 59 percent of U.S. winter wheat as being in good-to-excellent condition. That topped analysts' estimates for 57.6 percent of the crop, which will be harvested this summer, and the five-year average of 42 percent. The corn market is being underpinned by expectations that farmers will switch acres. Rainy, cool conditions in the U.S. South and Midwest could prompt growers to switch 1-2 million acres of land to soybeans that they had initially intended to plant with corn, according to some estimates. Recent gains in soybean prices have helped to encourage ideas among traders that soy plantings will be larger than the USDA estimated last week. U.S. farmers plan to seed 82.236 million acres of soybeans in 2016, the USDA has said, which would be the third-highest recorded but still lower than 82.650 million a year ago and an average analyst estimate of 83.057 million. In other news in the agricultural market, rains over days ahead in Argentina's main crop region will likely further delay the harvest of soybeans which could result in some crop losses, a weather forecaster said on Tuesday. Harvesting was halted last weekend due to abundant rainfall in the main soy-producing region in Argentina, the world's No. 3 exporter of the oilseed and the leading supplier of soyoil and soymeal. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 CBOT soyoil contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also were net sellers of 7,000 soybean contracts and net buyers of 6,000 corn contracts, traders said. Grains prices at 0326 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.00 -2.00 -0.42% -0.58% 465.66 55 CBOT corn 357.25 0.50 +0.14% +0.78% 362.63 38 CBOT soy 905.50 0.75 +0.08% -0.88% 891.83 50 CBOT rice 9.82 $0.02 +0.26% +0.15% $10.35 29 WTI crude 36.83 $0.94 +2.62% +3.17% $37.07 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.7559 0.002 +0.21% -0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)