SYDNEY, April 26 U.S. corn rose nearly 0.5 percent on Tuesday to extend two-day gains to more than 2 percent, as forecasts for rains across key growing regions fueled concerns over planting delays. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.5 percent to $3.83-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.7 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.2 percent to $10.11-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Monday. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to$4.78-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Monday. * Corn draws support from forecasts for rains across key U.S. growing regions, delaying planting. * Rains in southern areas of the U.S. Midwest and the Delta this week are expected to slow fieldwork, with isolated flooding predicted in certain parts of the region, Commodity Weather Group said. * USDA said 30 percent of the U.S. corn crop has been planted, up from 13 percent last week. * Analysts had expected planting to be 30 percent complete, but estimates varied widely. * U.S. soybean planting was 3 percent complete, matching analysts' expectation. * U.S wheat was 59 percent good-to-excellent, up from 57 percent one week earlier, the USDA said. Analysts had expected wheat to be 58 percent good-to-excellent. * Harvest delays and limited availability for soy shipments at port in Argentina contributed to massive investment-fund buying in futures during the past two weeks. MARKET NEWS * The yen found a steadier footing early on Tuesday, having crept up from multi-week troughs against the dollar and euro as investors adjusted positions ahead of the Bank of Japan policy review. * Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday as data pointed to fresh U.S. crude builds, while leading banks in commodities said the two-month long oil market rebound has defied fundamentals. * Energy shares dragged Wall Street slightly lower on Monday, tracking a decline in oil prices, while earnings and guidance from companies including Perrigo and Xerox also weighed on U.S. stocks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Mar 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Feb 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Apr 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Apr Grains prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 478.75 1.00 +0.21% +1.00% 476.96 49 CBOT corn 383.50 1.75 +0.46% +2.13% 373.05 55 CBOT soy 1011.50 1.75 +0.17% +1.53% 942.67 69 CBOT rice $10.86 $0.02 +0.23% +1.83% $10.20 75 WTI crude $43.10 $0.46 +1.08% -1.44% $39.83 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.000 +0.02% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.772 0.000 +0.03% +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Richard Pullin)