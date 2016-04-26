SYDNEY, April 26 U.S. corn rose nearly 0.5
percent on Tuesday to extend two-day gains to more than 2
percent, as forecasts for rains across key growing regions
fueled concerns over planting delays.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
rose 0.5 percent to $3.83-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.7
percent in the previous session.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.2 percent to
$10.11-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Monday.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent
to$4.78-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Monday.
* Corn draws support from forecasts for rains across key
U.S. growing regions, delaying planting.
* Rains in southern areas of the U.S. Midwest and the Delta
this week are expected to slow fieldwork, with isolated flooding
predicted in certain parts of the region, Commodity Weather
Group said.
* USDA said 30 percent of the U.S. corn crop has been
planted, up from 13 percent last week.
* Analysts had expected planting to be 30 percent complete,
but estimates varied widely.
* U.S. soybean planting was 3 percent complete, matching
analysts' expectation.
* U.S wheat was 59 percent good-to-excellent, up from 57
percent one week earlier, the USDA said. Analysts had expected
wheat to be 58 percent good-to-excellent.
* Harvest delays and limited availability for soy shipments
at port in Argentina contributed to massive investment-fund
buying in futures during the past two weeks.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen found a steadier footing early on Tuesday, having
crept up from multi-week troughs against the dollar and euro as
investors adjusted positions ahead of the Bank of Japan policy
review.
* Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday as data
pointed to fresh U.S. crude builds, while leading banks in
commodities said the two-month long oil market rebound has
defied fundamentals.
* Energy shares dragged Wall Street slightly lower on
Monday, tracking a decline in oil prices, while earnings and
guidance from companies including Perrigo and Xerox also weighed
on U.S. stocks.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Mar
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Feb
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Apr
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Apr
Grains prices at 0127 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 478.75 1.00 +0.21% +1.00% 476.96 49
CBOT corn 383.50 1.75 +0.46% +2.13% 373.05 55
CBOT soy 1011.50 1.75 +0.17% +1.53% 942.67 69
CBOT rice $10.86 $0.02 +0.23% +1.83% $10.20 75
WTI crude $43.10 $0.46 +1.08% -1.44% $39.83 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.000 +0.02% +0.31%
USD/AUD 0.772 0.000 +0.03% +0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
