* Corn gains more ground on forecasts of U.S. Midwest rains * Soybeans up for 2nd day on fund buying, LatAm crop worries (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 26 Chicago corn futures rose for a second session on Tuesday with prices underpinned by forecasts of rains which could delay the rapid pace of planting in the U.S. Midwest. Soybeans gained more ground as funds continue to buy agricultural commodities amid worries over South American supplies. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active corn contract rose 0.4 percent to $3.83-1/4 a bushel by 0231 GMT, adding to a 1.7 percent gain in the previous session. Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.10-3/4 a bushel and wheat gained 0.1 percent to $4.78 a bushel. Corn was drawing support from forecasts for rains across key U.S. growing regions, delaying planting later this week. "A wetter bias is forecast for much of the Midwest later this week to cause interruptions to fieldwork," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "As long as rainfall is not too heavy, forecasters say planting should be set to accelerate again from early May." Rains are expected in southern areas of the U.S. Midwest and the Delta this week, with isolated flooding predicted in certain parts of the region, Commodity Weather Group said. The USDA said 30 percent of the U.S. corn crop has been planted, in line with expectations but much higher than five year average of 16 percent. U.S winter wheat was 59 percent good-to-excellent, up from 57 percent one week earlier, the USDA said. Analysts had expected wheat to be 58 percent good-to-excellent. Harvest delays and limited availability of soybean shipments at ports in Argentina contributed to massive investment-fund buying in futures during the past two weeks. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soymeal contracts on Monday. Trader estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged from 13,000 to 20,000 contracts, in soybeans from 13,000 to 18,000 contracts. Estimates of fund buying in wheat came in at 4,000 contracts. In what could be bearish for grain markets, the condition of Ukrainian winter grains has improved over the last six weeks thanks to warm and wet weather, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday. nL5N17S2AV Grains prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 478.00 0.25 +0.05% +0.84% 476.93 49 CBOT corn 383.25 1.50 +0.39% +2.06% 373.04 53 CBOT soy 1010.75 1.00 +0.10% +1.46% 942.64 69 CBOT rice 10.86 $0.02 +0.23% +3.53% $10.21 75 WTI crude 43.06 $0.42 +0.98% -1.53% $39.82 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.001 +0.08% +0.37% USD/AUD 0.7721 0.001 +0.09% +0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)