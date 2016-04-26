* Corn gains more ground on forecasts of U.S. Midwest rains
* Soybeans up for 2nd day on fund buying, LatAm crop worries
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 26 Chicago corn futures rose
for a second session on Tuesday with prices underpinned by
forecasts of rains which could delay the rapid pace of planting
in the U.S. Midwest.
Soybeans gained more ground as funds continue to buy
agricultural commodities amid worries over South American
supplies.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active corn contract rose
0.4 percent to $3.83-1/4 a bushel by 0231 GMT, adding to a 1.7
percent gain in the previous session.
Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.10-3/4 a bushel and
wheat gained 0.1 percent to $4.78 a bushel.
Corn was drawing support from forecasts for rains across key
U.S. growing regions, delaying planting later this week.
"A wetter bias is forecast for much of the Midwest later
this week to cause interruptions to fieldwork," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
"As long as rainfall is not too heavy, forecasters say
planting should be set to accelerate again from early May."
Rains are expected in southern areas of the U.S. Midwest and
the Delta this week, with isolated flooding predicted in certain
parts of the region, Commodity Weather Group said.
The USDA said 30 percent of the U.S. corn crop has been
planted, in line with expectations but much higher than five
year average of 16 percent.
U.S winter wheat was 59 percent good-to-excellent, up from
57 percent one week earlier, the USDA said. Analysts had
expected wheat to be 58 percent good-to-excellent.
Harvest delays and limited availability of soybean shipments
at ports in Argentina contributed to massive investment-fund
buying in futures during the past two weeks.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat
and soymeal contracts on Monday. Trader estimates of net fund
buying in corn ranged from 13,000 to 20,000 contracts, in
soybeans from 13,000 to 18,000 contracts.
Estimates of fund buying in wheat came in at 4,000
contracts.
In what could be bearish for grain markets, the condition of
Ukrainian winter grains has improved over the last six weeks
thanks to warm and wet weather, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on
Monday. nL5N17S2AV
Grains prices at 0231 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 478.00 0.25 +0.05% +0.84% 476.93 49
CBOT corn 383.25 1.50 +0.39% +2.06% 373.04 53
CBOT soy 1010.75 1.00 +0.10% +1.46% 942.64 69
CBOT rice 10.86 $0.02 +0.23% +3.53% $10.21 75
WTI crude 43.06 $0.42 +0.98% -1.53% $39.82 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.001 +0.08% +0.37%
USD/AUD 0.7721 0.001 +0.09% +0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)