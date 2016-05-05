* Wheat eases on pressure from crop tour finding higher yields * Soybeans rise as wet weather curbs Argentina's crop, corn flat (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 5 Chicago wheat futures lost ground on Thursday with the market hitting its lowest in almost three weeks as a closely watched crop tour forecast above average yields in the U.S. Plains, reinforcing expectations of ample global supplies. Soybeans edged higher as concerns over crop losses in Argentina and fund buying underpinned the market, while corn was little changed after falling in the previous session. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract fell to a low of $4.67-1/2 a bushel - the weakest since April 15. Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.34-1/2 a bushel while corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.76-1/2 a bushel, having earlier hit a session low of $3.76 a bushel - the lowest since April 25. "We have revised up our soybean price forecasts for 2016 and beyond, as the global market will register a smaller surplus than previously anticipated in 2015/16," BMI Research said in a note. "Starting in 2016/17, we forecast the global market to register small but consistent deficits." Heavy El Niño rains that lashed Argentina's pampas in April have already wiped out 785,000 hectares of this year's soy crop, and another 700,000 are in danger, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. The damage comes on top of 750,000 hectares that were already lost before the rains began, due to other weather factors. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. They were net buyers of soybeans and wheat. Trader estimates of net fund buying in soybeans ranged from 6,000 to 8,000 contracts. They were net sellers of 8,000 to 9,000 contracts in corn. In wheat, estimates ranged from even to buyers of 1,500 contracts. For wheat, crop scouts on the second day of the annual three-day tour of Kansas hard red winter wheat fields projected an average yield of 49.3 bushels per acre in the southwestern portion of the state, up from tour findings of 34.5 bushels a year ago. Winter wheat prospects in southwest Kansas are above average as recent rains benefited crops after much drier early-season growing conditions, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Wednesday. The scouts made their biggest yield projection for northern Kansas since 2012 following surveys of that part of the state on Tuesday. Grains prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 470.50 -0.75 -0.16% -3.54% 478.32 38 CBOT corn 376.50 -0.25 -0.07% -3.89% 375.89 41 CBOT soy 1034.50 0.50 +0.05% -0.89% 968.01 67 CBOT rice 11.35 -$0.10 -0.83% +0.13% $10.58 74 WTI crude 44.69 $0.91 +2.08% +2.38% $41.14 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.149 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.36% USD/AUD 0.7489 0.001 +0.08% -2.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)