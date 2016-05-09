SYDNEY, May 9 U.S. soybeans rose on Monday to extend gains into a second consecutive session, as strong Chinese demand underpinned expectations of robust buying for U.S. supplies amid supply issues in South America. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.41 percent to $10.39 a bushel, having firmed 2.2 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.6 percent to $3.79-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.38 percent to $4.65-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.54 percent on Friday. * Soybeans drawing support on expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies amid supply concerns in Argentina. * Chinese soybean imports surged 33 percent in April from a year ago, setting a monthly record, amid strong demand for soymeal and soyoil. * Wheat crop prospects in Kansas are well above average as rains last month should more than offset the impact of an earlier drought, scouts on an annual tour said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar got off to a calm start on Monday following a choppy end to last week, while disappointing trade figures out of China barely dented an already defensive Australian dollar. * Oil prices jumped on Monday as a huge wildfire in Canada's oil sand region knocked out over a million barrels in daily production capacity, contributing to a significant tightening of markets over the past weeks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders Mar 0830 Euro zone Sentix index May 1400 U.S. Employment trends Apr Grains prices at 0146 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 465.50 1.75 +0.38% +0.49% 477.39 32 CBOT corn 379.75 2.25 +0.60% +1.61% 376.26 47 CBOT soy 1039.00 4.25 +0.41% +2.64% 979.11 64 CBOT rice $11.17 -$0.24 -2.10% -1.80% $10.66 73 WTI crude $45.56 $0.90 +2.02% +2.80% $41.51 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.000 -0.04% -0.05% USD/AUD 0.738 0.002 +0.22% -1.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)