SYDNEY, May 10 U.S. corn futures edged higher on
Tuesday, although prices held not far off a one-month low on
expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will report
stocks at a 29-year high later in the session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.2 percent to $10.24-1/4 a bushel, having
closed down 0.8 percent on Monday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to
$3.69-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.3 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a low of $3.68-1/4 - the lowest
since April 13.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to
$4.57-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Monday.
* USDA's monthly reports on Tuesday to include the
government's first official supply-and-demand tables for the
2016/17 marketing year.
* Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to project
U.S. corn stocks will balloon above 2.2 billion bushels by the
end of 2016/17, which would be the most since 1987/88.
* Customs data also showed that China imported 7.07 million
tonnes of soybeans in April, up 15.9 percent from 6.10 million
tonnes in March.
* Analysts expect the USDA's reports on Tuesday to project
rising U.S. and global wheat supplies for 2016/17.
* The USDA has projected world wheat stocks to reach an
all-time high by the end of 2015/16, and analysts surveyed by
Reuters expect stocks to swell further by the end of 2016/17.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen nursed broad losses early on Tuesday, after
showing its biggest one-day fall in more than two weeks on
Monday, a move that should offer some comfort to Japanese
authorities unhappy about its strength.
* Oil prices fell early on Tuesday as Canadian wildfires
that have knocked out over 1 million barrels worth of daily
crude capacity moved away from production facilities, while
brimming inventories and a strong U.S. dollar weighed on
markets.
* Wall Street ended mixed on Monday after a rally in
Allergan Plc and other healthcare companies offset a decline in
energy shares.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices April
0130 China Producer prices April
0600 Germany Industrial output Mar
0600 Germany Trade balance Mar
0645 France Industrial output Mar
1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Apr
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Mar
Grains prices at 0128 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 457.75 1.25 +0.27% -1.19% 477.13 24
CBOT corn 369.25 0.25 +0.07% -1.20% 375.91 37
CBOT soy 1024.25 -2.25 -0.22% +1.19% 978.62 55
CBOT rice $11.22 $0.00 +0.00% -1.41% $10.67 57
WTI crude $43.13 -$0.31 -0.71% -3.43% $41.60 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.139 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.15%
USD/AUD 0.731 -0.005 -0.68% -2.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)