SYDNEY, May 10 U.S. corn futures edged higher on Tuesday, although prices held not far off a one-month low on expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will report stocks at a 29-year high later in the session. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.2 percent to $10.24-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to $3.69-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.3 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.68-1/4 - the lowest since April 13. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to $4.57-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Monday. * USDA's monthly reports on Tuesday to include the government's first official supply-and-demand tables for the 2016/17 marketing year. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to project U.S. corn stocks will balloon above 2.2 billion bushels by the end of 2016/17, which would be the most since 1987/88. * Customs data also showed that China imported 7.07 million tonnes of soybeans in April, up 15.9 percent from 6.10 million tonnes in March. * Analysts expect the USDA's reports on Tuesday to project rising U.S. and global wheat supplies for 2016/17. * The USDA has projected world wheat stocks to reach an all-time high by the end of 2015/16, and analysts surveyed by Reuters expect stocks to swell further by the end of 2016/17. MARKET NEWS * The yen nursed broad losses early on Tuesday, after showing its biggest one-day fall in more than two weeks on Monday, a move that should offer some comfort to Japanese authorities unhappy about its strength. * Oil prices fell early on Tuesday as Canadian wildfires that have knocked out over 1 million barrels worth of daily crude capacity moved away from production facilities, while brimming inventories and a strong U.S. dollar weighed on markets. * Wall Street ended mixed on Monday after a rally in Allergan Plc and other healthcare companies offset a decline in energy shares. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices April 0130 China Producer prices April 0600 Germany Industrial output Mar 0600 Germany Trade balance Mar 0645 France Industrial output Mar 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Apr 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Mar Grains prices at 0128 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 457.75 1.25 +0.27% -1.19% 477.13 24 CBOT corn 369.25 0.25 +0.07% -1.20% 375.91 37 CBOT soy 1024.25 -2.25 -0.22% +1.19% 978.62 55 CBOT rice $11.22 $0.00 +0.00% -1.41% $10.67 57 WTI crude $43.13 -$0.31 -0.71% -3.43% $41.60 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.139 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.731 -0.005 -0.68% -2.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)