SYDNEY, May 18 U.S. soybeans rose for a second
consecutive session on Wednesday as concerns over South American
production supported expectations of increased demand for U.S.
supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.28 percent to $10.83-1/4 a bushel, having
firmed 1.5 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures little changed at
$3.87-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.13 percent in the previous
session when prices hit a high of $3.98 a bushel - the highest
since April 21.
* The most active wheat was little changed at $4.82 a
bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent on Wednesday when prices
hit a high of $4.84-1/2 a bushel - the highest since May 3.
* Crop damage from poor weather is expected to shift export
demand to the United States from rival shippers Brazil and
Argentina.
* In Brazil, growers of winter corn must renegotiate
delivery contracts for forward sales, curtailing exports of the
grain, after dryness caused severe losses, specialists said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held steady on Wednesday, awaiting the Japanese
gross domestic product data due later in the day for cues after
failing to sustain gains following its advance to a three-week
high versus the yen.
* Oil prices rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, with
U.S. futures hitting seven-month highs, on expectations of a
drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and a new wildfire threat on
Canadian oil supplies.
* Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as investors boosted their
bets on the Federal Reserve raising rates later this year, while
Home Depot dragged on indexes following its quarterly report.
DATA (GMT)
1000 EZ inflation data for April
1200 US Mortgage Market Index
0050 Japan Machinery Orders
Grains prices at 0054 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 482.00 0.25 +0.05% +1.53% 474.86 70
CBOT corn 397.25 0.25 +0.06% +1.66% 380.91 68
CBOT soy 1083.25 3.00 +0.28% +1.71% 1009.33 72
CBOT rice $12.02 -$0.09 -0.78% +2.82% $10.99 77
WTI crude $48.43 $0.12 +0.25% +1.49% $43.68 75
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.000 -0.04% -0.09%
USD/AUD 0.730 -0.002 -0.26% +0.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)