SYDNEY, May 18 U.S. soybeans rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as concerns over South American production supported expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.28 percent to $10.83-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.5 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures little changed at $3.87-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.13 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.98 a bushel - the highest since April 21. * The most active wheat was little changed at $4.82 a bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a high of $4.84-1/2 a bushel - the highest since May 3. * Crop damage from poor weather is expected to shift export demand to the United States from rival shippers Brazil and Argentina. * In Brazil, growers of winter corn must renegotiate delivery contracts for forward sales, curtailing exports of the grain, after dryness caused severe losses, specialists said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held steady on Wednesday, awaiting the Japanese gross domestic product data due later in the day for cues after failing to sustain gains following its advance to a three-week high versus the yen. * Oil prices rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, with U.S. futures hitting seven-month highs, on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and a new wildfire threat on Canadian oil supplies. * Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as investors boosted their bets on the Federal Reserve raising rates later this year, while Home Depot dragged on indexes following its quarterly report. DATA (GMT) 1000 EZ inflation data for April 1200 US Mortgage Market Index 0050 Japan Machinery Orders Grains prices at 0054 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.00 0.25 +0.05% +1.53% 474.86 70 CBOT corn 397.25 0.25 +0.06% +1.66% 380.91 68 CBOT soy 1083.25 3.00 +0.28% +1.71% 1009.33 72 CBOT rice $12.02 -$0.09 -0.78% +2.82% $10.99 77 WTI crude $48.43 $0.12 +0.25% +1.49% $43.68 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.000 -0.04% -0.09% USD/AUD 0.730 -0.002 -0.26% +0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)