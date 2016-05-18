* Soybeans trade near highest since July 2014, up for 2nd day * Funds buy soybeans on concerns over South American supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 18 U.S. soybean futures rose for a second session on Wednesday with the market trading near its highest since July 2014 as concerns over lower supplies from South America underpinned prices. Corn gained for a fifth consecutive session as prices were buoyed by expectations of lower production in Brazil while wheat hovered around a two-week high. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract rose 0.5 percent to $10.85-1/4 a bushel by 0212 GMT, having firmed 1.5 percent on Tuesday. The market last week hit its highest since July 2014 at $10.91-1/2 a bushel. Corn gained 0.2 percent to $3.97-3/4 a bushel and wheat added 0.5 percent to $4.84-1/4 a bushel, not far from Tuesday's two week high of $4.84-1/2 a bushel. "Soybeans seem to keep going higher, supply is looking pretty underwhelming with what is going on in South America," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "Funds are driving prices higher and it seems to be reaching a point where people will be looking at using alternatives to soymeal in animal feed." Soymeal, a key raw material for animal feed, was the driver of gains in soybeans. The most-active soymeal contract hit its highest since December 2014 on Wednesday. Crop damage from poor weather is expected to shift export demand to the United States from rival shippers Brazil and Argentina. Producers of winter corn in Brazil must renegotiate delivery contracts for forward sales, curtailing exports of the grain, after dry weather caused severe losses to the crop. Farmers will begin harvesting the winter, or second, corn crop in the coming weeks, and the heaviest losses are expected in the leading two producer states of Mato Grosso and Goias, which together account for half of the national output. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday. Trader estimates of net fund buying in soybeans ranged from 10,000 to 11,000 contracts. They were net buyers of an estimated 5,000 to 14,000 corn contracts and 3,000 to 5,500 wheat contracts. In news, warm and wet spring weather in leading Black Sea grain producers Russia and Ukraine, has paved the way for a large wheat harvest this year. Russia, a major global wheat exporter to North Africa and the Middle East, is so far on track to harvest a crop of more than 100 million tonnes for the third year in a row. Grains prices at 0212 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 484.25 2.50 +0.52% +2.00% 474.93 71 CBOT corn 397.75 0.75 +0.19% +1.79% 380.93 68 CBOT soy 1085.25 5.00 +0.46% +1.90% 1009.40 73 CBOT rice 12.09 -$0.02 -0.17% +3.47% $10.99 79 WTI crude 48.46 $0.15 +0.31% +1.55% $43.68 75 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.129 -$0.002 -0.22% -0.12% USD/AUD 0.7289 0.000 +0.03% +0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)