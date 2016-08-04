SYDNEY, Aug 4 U.S. soybeans edged higher for a
second consecutive session as the oilseed rebounded from a near
four-month low, although forecasts for crop friendly weather
across key producing regions capped gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.3 percent to $9.58-3/4 a bushel, having
firmed 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to
$3.35-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.4 percent to
$4.11-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.2 percent on Wednesday.
* Corn and soybeans under pressure amid favorable weather
outlook across key U.S. growing regions.
* The supplement to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's latest weekly commitments report showed
non-commercials held a net short position in CBOT wheat of more
than 142,000 contracts in the week to July 26, the third-largest
on record.
* Traders estimated that funds expanded their net short in
the days since, leaving the wheat market vulnerable to a
short-covering rally.
* Corn also drew support from news the Brazilian government
is working to adjust its regulations on imports of genetically
modified organisms (GMOs) to allow more corn imports from the
United States.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stood tall in early Asian trading on Thursday
on the back of a stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data,
while sterling remained in a tight range ahead of the Bank of
England's expected interest rate cut later in the session.
* Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent on Wednesday, with
U.S. crude futures returning to above $40 a barrel, after a
larger-than-expected gasoline draw offset a surprise build in
crude stockpiles in the No. 1 oil consumer.
* Wall Street advanced modestly on Wednesday after a sharp
rise in oil prices boosted energy shares, while
better-than-anticipated data on the labor market helped
financial stocks.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision and
releases inflation report
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Factory orders Jun
Grains prices at 0037 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 411.75 1.50 +0.37% +1.42% 430.91 44
CBOT corn 335.25 0.25 +0.07% +0.30% 359.36 29
CBOT soy 958.75 3.25 +0.34% -0.29% 1046.96 39
CBOT rice $9.55 $0.00 +0.00% -1.45% $10.50 23
WTI crude $41.36 $0.53 +1.30% +4.68% $44.93 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.115 -$0.008 -0.69% -0.10%
USD/AUD 0.761 0.000 -0.01% +0.98%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)