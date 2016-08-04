SYDNEY, Aug 4 U.S. soybeans edged higher for a second consecutive session as the oilseed rebounded from a near four-month low, although forecasts for crop friendly weather across key producing regions capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.3 percent to $9.58-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.1 percent to $3.35-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.3 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.4 percent to $4.11-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.2 percent on Wednesday. * Corn and soybeans under pressure amid favorable weather outlook across key U.S. growing regions. * The supplement to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's latest weekly commitments report showed non-commercials held a net short position in CBOT wheat of more than 142,000 contracts in the week to July 26, the third-largest on record. * Traders estimated that funds expanded their net short in the days since, leaving the wheat market vulnerable to a short-covering rally. * Corn also drew support from news the Brazilian government is working to adjust its regulations on imports of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) to allow more corn imports from the United States. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood tall in early Asian trading on Thursday on the back of a stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data, while sterling remained in a tight range ahead of the Bank of England's expected interest rate cut later in the session. * Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent on Wednesday, with U.S. crude futures returning to above $40 a barrel, after a larger-than-expected gasoline draw offset a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the No. 1 oil consumer. * Wall Street advanced modestly on Wednesday after a sharp rise in oil prices boosted energy shares, while better-than-anticipated data on the labor market helped financial stocks. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision and releases inflation report 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Factory orders Jun Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 411.75 1.50 +0.37% +1.42% 430.91 44 CBOT corn 335.25 0.25 +0.07% +0.30% 359.36 29 CBOT soy 958.75 3.25 +0.34% -0.29% 1046.96 39 CBOT rice $9.55 $0.00 +0.00% -1.45% $10.50 23 WTI crude $41.36 $0.53 +1.30% +4.68% $44.93 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 -$0.008 -0.69% -0.10% USD/AUD 0.761 0.000 -0.01% +0.98% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)