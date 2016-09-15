SYDNEY, Sept 15 U.S. corn futures rose for a second session on Thursday, rebounding from a one-week low touched the previous day, but gains were checked by expectations of record global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.3 percent to $3.32-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.53 percent in the previous session after earlier hitting a one-week low of $3.26-1/2 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.13 percent to $9.44 a bushel, after closing down 0.13 percent on Wednesday. * The most active wheat futures were little changed at $4.03-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday after earlier hitting an eight-day low. * France, Europe's largest grain producer, harvested 28.5 million tonnes of soft wheat this year, down from a record 40.9 million in 2015, FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday after adverse spring weather hampered crop development. * Argentina's government is mulling postponing a tax cut planned for next year on soy exports, cabinet chief Marcos Pena said on Tuesday, as a recession in Latin America's third largest economy eats into fiscal revenue. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture increased its estimate of a record-large U.S. soybean yield by more than expected. The USDA also forecast a record-large U.S. corn crop this year. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday, though major currency pairs remained hamstrung ahead of next week's Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve policy meetings. * Oil prices fell about 3 percent for a second straight day on Wednesday, after data showing large weekly builds in U.S. petroleum products offset a surprise draw in crude stockpiles. * Wall Street edged lower on Wednesday as investors stewed about future interest rate hikes and cheaper oil dragged down energy shares, although Apple surged to its highest level this year. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0830 Britain Retail sales Aug 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jul 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Aug 1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Current account Q2 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Sep 1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug 1315 U.S. Industrial output Aug Grains prices at 0109 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 403. 0.25 +0.0 #DIV 403. 45 whea 25 6% /0! 25 t CBOT 332. 1.00 +0.3 #DIV 332. 52 corn 75 0% /0! 75 CBOT 944. 1.25 +0.1 #DIV 944. 41 soy 00 3% /0! 00 CBOT 9.92 $0.0 +0.2 #DIV $9.9 58 rice 2 0% /0! 2 WTI 43.6 $0.0 +0.1 #DIV $43. 40 crud 5 7 6% /0! 65 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $1.1 #DIV #DIV /dlr 24 24 /0! /0! USD/ 0.74 0.74 #DIV #DIV AUD 71 7 /0! /0! Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)