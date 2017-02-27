By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 27 U.S. wheat prices were set to drop for a third straight session on Monday after hitting a six-day low, with ample global supply weighing on markets. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.5 percent to $4.45-3/4 a bushel, after earlier touching their lowest since Feb. 21 at $4.45-1/2 a bushel. Wheat closed down 1.2 percent on Friday. * The most active soybeans futures rose 0.22 percent to $10.26-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.3 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.63-3/4, after closing down 0.4 percent in the previous session. * Weekly data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed non-commercial traders in the week to Feb. 14 built their biggest net long since July in corn, and the second-biggest since July in soybeans. * Argentina will likely harvest a record 18.3 million tonnes of wheat from the 2016/17 crop, 11 to 11.5 million tonnes of which could be exported, Agriculture Minister Ricardo Buryaile said. * The U.S. government projected a 7 percent decline in corn production in the 2017/18 marketing year to 14.065 billion bushels, but ending stocks were expected to remain burdensome at more than 2 billion bushels. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Business climate Feb 1000 Euro zone Consumer confidence final Feb 1330 U.S. Durable goods Jan 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Jan Grains prices at 0110 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 445.75 -2.25 -0.50% -1.71% 449.13 37 CBOT corn 363.75 -0.25 -0.07% -0.48% 367.32 37 CBOT soy 1026.50 2.25 +0.22% +1.48% 1044.37 32 CBOT rice 9.72 $0.04 +0.36% +2.59% $9.62 46 WTI crude 53.97 -$0.02 -0.04% -0.88% $53.08 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.057 $0.000 +0.05% -0.13% USD/AUD 0.7673 0.000 +0.05% -0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)