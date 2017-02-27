* Wheat loses more ground, ample world supplies weigh * Soybeans up for 2nd day on slow selling by Brazil farmers (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Chicago wheat futures slid for a third consecutive session on Monday to hit a near one-week low, with lack of demand for U.S. shipments amid abundant global supplies weighing on the market. Soybeans rose for a second session, underpinned by slow selling by Brazilin farmers while corn edged higher, snapping two sessions of gains. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract lost 0.3 percent to $4.46-3/4 a bushel by 0345 GMT, after earlier touching its lowest since Feb. 21 at $4.45-1/2 a bushel. Wheat closed down 1.2 percent on Friday. Soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $10.27-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.3 percent on Friday. Corn added 0.2 percent to $3.64-3/4, after closing down 0.4 percent in the previous session. Wheat is under pressure from rising global supply which is increasing competition for U.S. wheat. Argentina will likely harvest a record 18.3 million tonnes of wheat from the 2016/17 crop, 11 million to 11.5 million tonnes of which could be exported, Agriculture Minister Ricardo Buryaile said. The U.S. government projected a 7 percent decline in corn production in the 2017/18 marketing year to 14.065 billion bushels, but ending stocks were expected to remain burdensome at more than 2 billion bushels. The soybean market is finding support as farmers in Brazil have slowed sales of their record-large crop after prices dropped to their lowest since Jan. 12 last week. "Market chatter has been focused on the fact that Brazilian farmers have been more patient soybean sellers this season," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Wet weather has also slowed loading at ports." Funds appeared to be trimming big net long, or bought, positions built up in recent weeks. Weekly data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed non-commercial traders in the week to Feb. 14 built their biggest net long since July in corn, and the second-biggest since July in soybeans. Grains prices at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 446.75 -1.25 -0.28% -1.49% 449.17 38 CBOT corn 364.75 0.75 +0.21% -0.21% 367.35 39 CBOT soy 1027.75 3.50 +0.34% +1.61% 1044.41 34 CBOT rice 9.65 -$0.04 -0.36% +1.85% $9.61 37 WTI crude 54.14 $0.15 +0.28% -0.57% $53.09 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.056 $0.000 +0.02% -0.16% USD/AUD 0.7686 0.002 +0.22% -0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sunil Nair)