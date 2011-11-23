KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 U.S. grain futures
were steady in Asian trade on Wednesday, holding on to gains
from the previous session, as high crude oil prices outweighed
concern that Europe's sovereign debt crisis will slow global
economic growth and curb consumption.
High crude prices may increase demand for bio-diesel,
boosting competition for grains such as corn and soybeans.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery
inched up 0.1 percent to $5.99-1/2 per bushel. Prices
gained 0.2 percent on Tuesday, snapping four days of declines.
December wheat was steady at $5.94 per bushel after
falling 3 percent last week because of euro zone concerns and
abundant global supplies.
Most-active January soybeans slipped 0.1 percent to
$11.51-1/2 per bushel. The previous session's 1.8 percent drop
was the largest in a month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* German oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday it had
raised its forecast for Brazil's 2012 soybean crop by 1 million
tonnes after favourable weather, but cut its forecast of
Argentina's crop by 1 million tonnes.
* Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would not hold its
regular tender for food wheat from the United States, Canada and
Australia this week.
* Ethiopia bought 300,000 tonnes of milling wheat, likely of
Black Sea origin, traders said.
* Legal challenges won't stop Canada's government from
passing a law by the end of 2011 to end the Canadian Wheat
Board's grain marketing monopoly, Agriculture Minister Gerry
Ritz said on Tuesday.
* The European Union's cereals management committee may vote
on Thursday to extend the suspension of the bloc's import duties
on feed wheat and barley until June 30 2012, a draft agenda of
the meeting seen by Reuters showed.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day on Tuesday, with the Dow
Jones industrial average dropping 0.46 percent to end at
11,493.72.
* The U.S. government said its economy grew at a 2 percent
annual rate in the third quarter, below the initial estimate of
a 2.5 percent growth rate.
* U.S. crude futures eased below $98 a barrel on Wednesday
as slower economic growth in the world's largest oil user offset
support from fresh sanctions against Iran.
* The World Bank said at its semi-annual East Asia and
Pacific economic update that China's growth will moderate
starting next year as overseas economies slow and Beijing steers
the economy to rely less on investment and manufacturing.
* The U.S. dollar index was little changed early in
Asia on Wednesday and the euro held up as investors took comfort
in news the International Monetary Fund had beefed up its
lending instruments to help shield some smaller countries from
the euro zone debt crisis.
Grains prices as of 0042 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move END 2010 Ytd Pct
move
CBOT corn 599.50 0.50 +0.08 629.00 -4.69
CBOT soy 1151.50 -1.50 -0.13 1393.75 -17.38
CBOT wheat 594.00 0.00 +0.00 794.25 -25.21
CBOT rice 14.37 0.06 +0.42 13.88 3.53
US crude 97.50
Euro/dollar 1.3521
(Corn, soybean, wheat U.S. cents per bushel)
(Rice U.S. cents per hundredweight)
(Crude $ per barrel)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)