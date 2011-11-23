* Soybeans, corn reverse previous session's gain
* China's November factory activity slumps
* Wheat faces competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies
By Jane Lee
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 U.S. grains futures
fell on Wednesday after a preliminary survey showed China's
manufacturing dropped to its lowest in almost three years,
stirring concern that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is crimping
global economic growth.
The HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI), the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity,
slumped in November to 48, the lowest since March 2009. A
reading below 50 indicates contraction.
The release came on the heels of the World Bank's warning on
Tuesday that China faces growing risks from the euro zone crisis
and forecast that its economic growth will moderate from next
year.
"Going forward, global headwinds to growth remain," said
Prakriti Sofat, a regional economist at Barclays Capital in
Singapore.
Most-active January soybeans on the Chicago Board of
Trade lost 0.9 percent to $11.43-1/4 per bushel. Prices have
dropped 5.3 percent in November.
China accounted for about half of U.S. soybean and product
exports totalling more than $23 billion in 2010, according to
data from the U.S. Soybean Export Council.
Corn for December delivery lost 0.8 percent to
$5.94-1/4 per bushel, set for a third weekly decline.
The start of the U.S. corn harvest in September helped drive
spot prices lower, before the trend reversed in October,
according to a J.P. Morgan Chase & Co report.
"However, since the end of October, spot prices have
fallen," J.P. Morgan said. "Momentum is negative."
December wheat fell 1 percent to $5.88 per bushel,
heading for a fourth straight week of declines because of euro
zone concerns and cheaper competing supplies from the Black Sea
region.
Slower manufacturing and consumption have also affected the
world's largest economy. The U.S. government said on Tuesday
that its economy expanded at a 2 percent annual rate in the
third quarter, below the initial estimate of 2.5 percent.
German oilseeds analyst Oil World said on Tuesday it had
raised its forecast for Brazil's 2012 soybean crop by 1 million
tonnes after favourable weather, but cut its forecast of
Argentina's crop by 1 million tonnes.
Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would not hold its
regular tender for food wheat from the United States, Canada and
Australia this week.
The European Union's cereals management committee may vote
on Thursday to extend the suspension of the bloc's import duties
on feed wheat and barley until June 30 next year, a draft agenda
of the meeting seen by Reuters showed.
Grains prices as of 0412 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move END 2010 Ytd Pct
move
CBOT corn 594.25 -4.75 -0.79 629.00 -5.52
CBOT soy 1143.25 -9.75 -0.85 1393.75 -17.97
CBOT wheat 588.00 -6.00 -1.01 794.25 -25.97
CBOT rice 14.31 0.00 +0.00 13.88 3.10
US crude 96.55
Euro/dollar 1.3466
(Corn, soybean, wheat U.S. cents per bushel)
(Rice U.S. cents per hundredweight)
(Crude $ per barrel)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)