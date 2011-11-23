* Grains weak across the board on depressed macro background

* Strong dollar also weighs on grains

* Investors avoiding risk (Adds European session, updates prices, dateline pvs KUALA LUMPUR)

By Michael Hogan and Jane Lee

HAMBURG, Nov 23 U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures all fell on Wednesday on deepening concerns about the global economic outlook after poor macroeconomic news, traders and analysts said.

"I think clearly the correlation between the agricultural markets and the macro markets continues to be very strong and today is just another reflection of that," said Rabobank analyst Luke Chandler. "The U.S. dollar is stronger and agriculturals are pretty much down across the board."

World equities hit their lowest in six weeks on Wednesday and oil prices fell after China's November factory activity shrank at its sharpest pace in 32 months, reviving fears of an abrupt slowdown for the world's second largest economy.

The dollar hit a six-week high against a currency basket on Wednesday, boosted by poor demand at a German debt auction and worries that new talks to rescue Belgian-French bank Dexia may raise concerns about fiscal pressures on France.

Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 1.6 percent to $5.84-1/4 bushel at 1210 GMT.

Chicago Corn for December delivery dropped 1.6 percent to $5.89-1/2 per bushel. January soybeans lost 1.4 percent to $11.36-3/4 per bushel.

European markets were also weaker, pushed down by the U.S. losses. Europe's benchmark wheat, the Paris January contract , fell 2.5 euros or 1.3 percent to 178.75 euros a tonne.

A stronger dollar makes U.S. grains more expensive in global export markets.

China accounted for about half of U.S. soybean and product exports totalling more than $23 billion in 2010, according to data from the U.S. Soybean Export Council.

"The key focus for the agricultural markets is on the macro background and until we get some sort of resolution in the euro situation and a little more confidence coming back into the market it is really hard to see a recovery any time soon," Chandler said.

Any slowdown in Chinese growth could have a major impact on soybean demand, slower global economic growth could also cut demand for all grains and oilseeds.

The approaching U.S. Thanksgiving public holiday on Thursday was also restraining risk-taking.

"I think everyone is just taking risk off the table at the moment," Chandler said. * Prices at 1210 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 178.75 -2.50 -1.38 252.20 -29.12 Paris maize 175.75 -3.00 -1.68 235.00 -25.21 Paris rapeseed 413.50 -2.50 -0.60 497.25 -16.84 CBOT wheat 584.25 -9.75 -1.64 794.25 -26.44 CBOT corn 589.25 -9.75 -1.63 629.00 -6.32 CBOT soybeans 1137.25 -15.75 -1.37 1393.75 -18.40 CBOT rice 14.28 -0.03 -0.21 14.00 2.04 Crude oil 96.40 -1.61 -1.64 91.38 5.49 Euro/dlr 1.3435 *Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Jane Lee)