* Corn set for third weekly loss

* Grains Council cuts output estimates, keeps forecasts at record

* Favourable weather for southern hemisphere plantings (Recasts adding Paris dateline, updates prices)

By Jane Lee and Marie Maitre

KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS, Nov 25 U.S. grain futures fell on Friday, pounded by worries about the weakening global economy and deepening eurozone debt crisis, while a strengthening of the dollar made the United States origin less attractive on world markets.

"The rise of the dollar will most likely steer Chicago down but trading could be volatile as the session is a short one after the Thanksgiving holiday," a trader in Paris said.

A difficult debt sale by Italy on Friday added to investors' worries as short and longer term borrowing costs in Europe's third largest economy soared to euro lifetime highs.

Continued disagreements between euro zone leaders on how to tackle the debt crisis also prompted investors to move out of riskier assets such as commodities.

"Consumption of commodities will slow down as global growth falters," said Ang Kok Heng, who helps manage about $400 million as chief investment officer at Phillip Capital Management in Kuala Lumpur.

"It's more than just supply and demand dictating prices. The futures market is leading the cash market in terms of direction."

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery fell 0.4 percent to $5.86-1/4 per bushel by 1235 GMT. Prices were on track for a 4 percent weekly drop, their third straight weekly decline.

December wheat slipped 0.5 percent to $5.78-1/4, set for a fourth straight week of losses.

Most-active January soybeans fell 1.4 percent to $11.07 per bushel, its lowest level in a year and nearing a big psychological support level of $11.

Falling oil prices and the prospect of large Latin American harvests fuelled selling of soybeans futures.

On the upside, top soy buyer China was expected to see imports of the oilseed grow in the first quarter of next year, after releases of large state reserves earlier lead to a likely decrease of imports for 2011, an official think tank said.

Grains also fell after the International Grains Council on Thursday forecast a record global corn crop in 2011/12, even after cutting its forecast by 2 million tonnes to 853 million. World corn production in 2010/11 was 826 million.

The council lowered its forecast for global wheat production in 2011/12 by 1 million tonnes to 683 million, still well above the prior season's 653 million.

Traders have been focusing on demand because the U.S. corn and soybean harvests are finished. Markets are waiting to see whether China will ramp up its purchases of corn with prices slipping below $6 per bushel. The last major purchase of U.S. corn by China was when prices fell below that.

Estimates of harvests for the coming year were kept high as the weather was conducive for planting.

Southern Hemisphere prospects remain favourable, with rains in South America and Australia mostly boosting yield expectations for wheat and helpful for plantings of corn, the International Grains Council said in its report on Thursday.

MOIST SOILS

Argentine farmers made quick progress in planting the 2011/2012 soy crop this week, thanks to moist soils after weeks of plentiful rain, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean supplier. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sees this season's soy output at 52 million tonnes, while the government sees up to 53 million.

The European Union's cereals management committee voted on Thursday to extend the suspension of the bloc's import duties on feed wheat and barley until June 30, 2012, French farm office FranceAgriMer said in a note released after the meeting.

The Canadian Wheat Board projected lower wheat values on Thursday for the 2011-12 (Aug/July) marketing year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its weekly report on export sales on Friday, one day later than usual, due to Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. (Additional Reporting by Valerie Parent; Editing by Anthony Barker)