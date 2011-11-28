SINGAPORE, Nov 28 U.S. soy recovered from a 13-month low on Monday, while corn and wheat gained more than 1 percent on hopes that Europe will come up with steps this week towards activating a euro zone bail-out fund.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The decline in grain prices has not led to a strong increase in export demand. U.S. corn export sales at 350,000 tonnes were below trade expectations for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

* Traders are now anticipating China, the world's top soy importer, to show an interest in corn, whose prices have slipped below the psychologically important $6 mark.

* China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, however, could put off purchases to rebuild its state reserves in the face of easing prices at home and a bumper domestic crop.

* International Grains Council on Thursday said it still expected farmers to produce a record global corn crop in 2011/12. The council trimmed its output estimate by two million tonnes to 853 million, but that is still up from 826 million tons in 2010/11.

* The council lowered its forecast for global wheat production in 2011/12 by one million tonnes to 683 million, still well above the prior season's 653 million.

* U.S. corn is being challenged by supplies from Ukraine and Argentina in global export markets, although recent decline in prices in the United States is making U.S. corn more competitive.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro was swept higher by a wave of short covering in thin trade early in Asia on Monday on hopes yet again that European officials would take a major step towards resolving the euro zone debt crisis this week.

* Brent crude futures rose $1 per barrel as Germany and France explored radical methods of securing deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among euro zone countries.

* U.S. stocks posted seven straight sessions of losses on Friday, ending the worst week in two months, as the lack of a credible solution to Europe's debt crisis kept investors away from risky assets.

DATA/EVENTS

0500 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Oct

0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Oct

1500 U.S. New home sales chg mm Oct

1500 U.S. New home sales-units mm Oct

2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data

2100 U.S. USDA crop progress report Weekly

Prices at 0023 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 595.00 6.00 +1.02% +0.21% 631.93 33 CBOT corn 588.75 6.25 +1.07% +0.00% 635.99 25 CBOT soy 1116.75 10.25 +0.93% -0.51% 1197.79 29 CBOT rice $14.27 $0.04 +0.25% -1.92% $15.88 27 WTI crude $98.07 $1.30 +1.34% +1.98% $94.80 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.329 -$0.003 -0.19% +0.44% USD/AUD 0.981 0.000 -0.04% +1.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)