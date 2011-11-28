SINGAPORE, Nov 28 U.S. soy recovered from
a 13-month low on Monday, while corn and wheat gained more than
1 percent on hopes that Europe will come up with steps this week
towards activating a euro zone bail-out fund.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The decline in grain prices has not led to a strong
increase in export demand. U.S. corn export sales at 350,000
tonnes were below trade expectations for 400,000 to 600,000
tonnes.
* Traders are now anticipating China, the world's top soy
importer, to show an interest in corn, whose prices have slipped
below the psychologically important $6 mark.
* China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, however,
could put off purchases to rebuild its state reserves in the
face of easing prices at home and a bumper domestic crop.
* International Grains Council on Thursday said it still
expected farmers to produce a record global corn crop in
2011/12. The council trimmed its output estimate by two million
tonnes to 853 million, but that is still up from 826 million
tons in 2010/11.
* The council lowered its forecast for global wheat
production in 2011/12 by one million tonnes to 683 million,
still well above the prior season's 653 million.
* U.S. corn is being challenged by supplies from Ukraine and
Argentina in global export markets, although recent decline in
prices in the United States is making U.S. corn more
competitive.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro was swept higher by a wave of short covering in
thin trade early in Asia on Monday on hopes yet again that
European officials would take a major step towards resolving the
euro zone debt crisis this week.
* Brent crude futures rose $1 per barrel as Germany and
France explored radical methods of securing deeper and more
rapid fiscal integration among euro zone countries.
* U.S. stocks posted seven straight sessions of losses on
Friday, ending the worst week in two months, as the lack of a
credible solution to Europe's debt crisis kept investors away
from risky assets.
Prices at 0023 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 595.00 6.00 +1.02% +0.21% 631.93 33
CBOT corn 588.75 6.25 +1.07% +0.00% 635.99 25
CBOT soy 1116.75 10.25 +0.93% -0.51% 1197.79 29
CBOT rice $14.27 $0.04 +0.25% -1.92% $15.88 27
WTI crude $98.07 $1.30 +1.34% +1.98% $94.80 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.329 -$0.003 -0.19% +0.44%
USD/AUD 0.981 0.000 -0.04% +1.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)