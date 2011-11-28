* Soy bounces from 13-month low on talk of Italy aid

* Corn, wheat rise almost 1 pct as commodities rise

* China may step up imports on lower prices

* Technicals:Soy to rebound to $11.42-1/4 (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 U.S. soy recovered from a 13-month low on Monday, while corn and wheat gained around 1 percent amid a broad-based strength in commodities on hopes that Europe will come up with steps towards activating a euro zone bailout fund.

Investors in the grain market are expecting China, the world's top soybean buyer and No. 2 corn consumer, to step up imports as prices of agricultural products slide to multi-month lows.

"The market is taking direction from the developments in the euro zone, there is talk of IMF fund to help Italy," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

Asian shares, commodities and the euro got a lift from a report in Italian newspaper La Stampa suggesting the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Italy, more than the IMF can currently provide on its own.

With a European Union summit looming on Dec. 9, officials said at the weekend that Germany and France were exploring radical proposals for more rapid fiscal integration, possibly with fewer than the 17 countries that make up the euro zone.

Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery rose 1 percent to $5.95-3/4 per bushel by 0328 GMT, after having suffered losses for four straight weeks.

Actively-traded March wheat gained 0.9 percent to $5.94-1/2 a bushel, while January soybeans rose 1.1 percent to $11.18-1/2 per bushel.

The dollar index which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.5 percent, making U.S. grains attractive for overseas buyers.

U.S. wheat has lost almost 8 percent this month, corn is down nearly 9 percent and soybeans have given up 7.3 percent so far in November.

The decline in grain prices has not led to a strong increase in export demand. U.S. corn export sales at 350,000 tonnes were below trade expectations for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

Traders are now anticipating China to show an interest in corn, whose prices have slipped below the psychologically important $6 mark.

"It is mainly Europe which is impacting the market but the bullish sentiment is that China is expected to increase soybean imports," Ker said. "There are expectations that China could also buy more corn at these levels."

China is expected to see soy imports grow in the first quarter of next year, after releases of large state reserves earlier lead to a likely decrease of imports for 2011.

China is expected to import about 13 million tonnes of the oilseed in the first quarter, which is 18.5 percent higher than the year-ago period, the official China National Grain and Oils Information Centre (www.grain.gov.cn) said in a report Friday.

International Grains Council on Thursday said it still expected farmers to produce a record global corn crop in 2011/12. The council trimmed its output estimate by two million tonnes to 853 million, but that is still up from 826 million tonnes in 2010/11.

The council lowered its forecast for global wheat production in 2011/12 by one million tonnes to 683 million, still well above the prior season's 653 million.

U.S. corn is being challenged by supplies from Ukraine and Argentina in global export markets, although a recent decline in prices in the United States is making U.S. corn more competitive.

Prices at 0328 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 594.50 5.50 +0.93% +0.13% 631.91 31 CBOT corn 588.75 6.25 +1.07% +0.00% 635.99 25 CBOT soy 1118.50 12.00 +1.08% -0.36% 1197.85 30 CBOT rice $14.35 $0.11 +0.77% -1.41% $15.88 31 WTI crude $98.11 $1.34 +1.38% +2.02% $94.78 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.329 -$0.003 -0.20% +0.43% USD/AUD 0.982 0.001 +0.08% +1.23% Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)