SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Chicago wheat edged lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains made in the previous session as improved crop conditions and stiff competition for U.S. wheat weighed on the market.

Corn and soybeans were little changed in early Asian trade after rising more than 1 percent on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. winter wheat condition was 52 percent good-to-excellent compared with 50 percent a week ago and 47 percent last year, U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday.

* It said 92 percent of U.S. winter wheat has emerged, up from 87 percent a week ago and similar to the seasonal average of 92 percent.

* Rain storms over the weekend helped build ample soil moisture in Argentina's main farming region, ahead of sunny and in some places cold weather during the days ahead, local meteorologists forecast.

* Brazil's new soybean crop now being planted is seen at 74.8 million tonnes, up from the previous view of 73.8 million tonnes, crop analysts Agroconsult said.

* Plummeting grain prices have already stoked expectations that China will accelerate buying of soybeans and corn.

* China was expected to import about 13 million tonnes of the oilseed in the first quarter, which is 18.5 percent higher than the year-ago period, the official China National Grain and Oils Information Center (www.grain.gov.cn) said last week.

* China has started stockpiling soybeans from farmers at 4,000 yuan ($630) per tonne to last until the end of April next year, aiming to shore up domestic prices and boost farmer incomes, said the State Grain Administration.

* Money managers beefed up their bearish bets on U.S. agricultural commodities last week as prices sagged amid concerns about a weakening global economy cutting demand for corn, soybeans and wheat, regulatory data showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net short in Chicago Board of Trade wheat to the biggest level since at least January 2006.

* The report also showed that large speculators pushed their net short in CBOT soybeans to the highest level since July 2010. Noncommercial traders still held a net long in CBOT corn, but it was the smallest since July 2010.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro and commodity currencies looked set to consolidate overnight gains in Asia on Tuesday, having been boosted by hopes that European officials will finally make some progress in tackling their debt crisis this week.

* Oil prices rose on Monday as another bout of optimism over Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis and a robust start to U.S. holiday sales fuelled the strongest risk-asset rally in a month.

* U.S. stocks rebounded from seven days of losses on Monday as investors used the latest effort from European leaders to resolve the region's debt crisis as an opportunity to cover short positions.

DATA/EVENTS

1000 EZ Business climate Nov 2011

1000 EZ Economic sentiment Nov 2011

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Sep

1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Sep

1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov

Prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 592.00 -1.00 -0.17% +0.51% 630.78 26 CBOT corn 591.75 0.00 +0.00% +1.59% 634.49 29 CBOT soy 1120.75 -0.25 -0.02% +1.29% 1193.32 32 CBOT rice $14.16 $0.01 +0.07% -0.56% $15.79 24 WTI crude $97.59 -$0.62 -0.63% +0.85% $95.18 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.329 -$0.003 -0.23% +0.39% USD/AUD 0.987 0.005 +0.50% +1.65% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)