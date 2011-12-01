SINGAPORE, Dec 1 U.S. soy rose half a percent on Thursday, while corn gained more ground after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing cheaper dollar funding. Wheat rose 0.7 percent after closing lower on Wednesday when the market was weighed down by an improved outlook for the U.S. winter crop. FUNDAMENTALS * Forecasts for snow and rain in wheat areas in the dry southern Plains region pressured wheat values, while poor exports capped gains in corn at the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday. * In November, corn futures fell 7 percent, soybeans were 6.1 percent lower and wheat dropped 5.1 percent, largely due to the European debt crisis and poor exports. * The soybean market is likely to be weighed down by expectations of bumper production in South America. * Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop should reach 52 million tonnes, the head of the Acsoja industry group said on Wednesday, matching the latest forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Argentina is the world's third-biggest soy exporter and the top provider of soyoil and soymeal. The country's farmers have planted more than half of this season's estimated planting area and moist soils have aided their progress. * Russia could harvest around 97 million tonnes of grain next year, equivalent to the 2009 crop which was one of post-Soviet Russia's largest, a leading Russian analyst said. * The outlook was based on a winter grain harvest forecast of 45.5 million tonnes -- including 39.5 million tonnes of winter wheat -- as well as prevailing weather and multi-year averages. * Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT corn futures contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 5,000 soybean contracts and sold 1,000 wheat contracts. MARKETS NEWS * The euro and commodity currencies stayed sharply higher in Asia on Thursday while the dollar languished after major central banks took steps to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro zone debt crisis. * Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories stemmed an early rally ignited by the top central banks' joint intervention to avoid a global liquidity crunch. * U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European banks to prevent the euro-zone debt woes from turning into a full-blown credit crisis. DATA/EVENTS 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Nov 2011 0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Nov 2011 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Nov 2011 0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Nov 2011 0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Nov 2011 0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Nov 2011 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1500 U.S. ISM Mfg index Monthly 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 2350 Japan Business capex (MOF) yy Jul 2011 Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Nov 2011 Prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 618.00 4.00 +0.65% +0.32% 631.21 49 CBOT corn 603.50 2.25 +0.37% +0.92% 632.09 43 CBOT soy 1137.00 5.75 +0.51% +1.07% 1185.85 44 CBOT rice $14.78 -$0.06 -0.37% +2.85% $15.67 52 WTI crude $100.52 $0.16 +0.16% +0.73% $96.14 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.343 $0.000 -0.03% +0.79% USD/AUD 1.022 -0.006 -0.57% +1.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Miral Fahmy)