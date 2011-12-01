SINGAPORE, Dec 1 U.S. soy rose half a
percent on Thursday, while corn gained more ground after the
world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch
for European banks by providing cheaper dollar funding.
Wheat rose 0.7 percent after closing lower on Wednesday when
the market was weighed down by an improved outlook for the U.S.
winter crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Forecasts for snow and rain in wheat areas in the dry
southern Plains region pressured wheat values, while poor
exports capped gains in corn at the Chicago Board of Trade on
Wednesday.
* In November, corn futures fell 7 percent, soybeans were
6.1 percent lower and wheat dropped 5.1 percent, largely due to
the European debt crisis and poor exports.
* The soybean market is likely to be weighed down by
expectations of bumper production in South America.
* Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop should reach 52 million
tonnes, the head of the Acsoja industry group said on Wednesday,
matching the latest forecast by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
* Argentina is the world's third-biggest soy exporter and
the top provider of soyoil and soymeal. The country's farmers
have planted more than half of this season's estimated planting
area and moist soils have aided their progress.
* Russia could harvest around 97 million tonnes of grain
next year, equivalent to the 2009 crop which was one of
post-Soviet Russia's largest, a leading Russian analyst said.
* The outlook was based on a winter grain harvest forecast
of 45.5 million tonnes -- including 39.5 million tonnes of
winter wheat -- as well as prevailing weather and multi-year
averages.
* Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT corn futures
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 5,000
soybean contracts and sold 1,000 wheat contracts.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro and commodity currencies stayed sharply higher in
Asia on Thursday while the dollar languished after major central
banks took steps to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro
zone debt crisis.
* Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as an unexpected
rise in U.S. oil inventories stemmed an early rally ignited by
the top central banks' joint intervention to avoid a global
liquidity crunch.
* U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after major central banks
agreed to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European
banks to prevent the euro-zone debt woes from turning into a
full-blown credit crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Nov 2011
0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Nov 2011
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Nov 2011
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Nov 2011
0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Nov 2011
0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Nov 2011
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1500 U.S. ISM Mfg index Monthly
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
2350 Japan Business capex (MOF) yy Jul 2011
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Nov 2011
Prices at 0039 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 618.00 4.00 +0.65% +0.32% 631.21 49
CBOT corn 603.50 2.25 +0.37% +0.92% 632.09 43
CBOT soy 1137.00 5.75 +0.51% +1.07% 1185.85 44
CBOT rice $14.78 -$0.06 -0.37% +2.85% $15.67 52
WTI crude $100.52 $0.16 +0.16% +0.73% $96.14 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.343 $0.000 -0.03% +0.79%
USD/AUD 1.022 -0.006 -0.57% +1.91%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Miral Fahmy)