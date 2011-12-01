* U.S. wheat rebounds; corn, soybeans extend gains * Asian shares at two-week high on c.banks' move * Australia crop downgrades support wheat prices * Technicals: Soy targets $11.66-1/2 to $11.69-1/4 range (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 1 U.S. wheat jumped 1.4 percent on Thursday, while soybeans and corn rose for a fourth straight session, supported by the world's major central banks' move to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing cheaper dollar funding. Australia's crop quality downgrades following unseasonal rains in parts of the eastern grain-belt, and short-covering by funds, aided wheat prices, which had fallen more than 5 percent in November. "It is perhaps some more short-covering by funds which are very short in wheat and today is the first day of the month," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. "Corn and soy are trying to catch up while wheat is certainly the leader." Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 1.4 percent to $6.22-1/2 a bushel by 0350 GMT and March delivery corn rose half a percent to $6.11-1/4 per bushel. CBOT January soy rose 0.9 percent to $11.41 a bushel. Commodities rose and Asian shares rallied to two-week highs on Thursday after the world's six major central banks moved to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said on Wednesday they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies. The wheat market is likely to be supported by quality downgrades in Australia after unseasonal rains in New South Wales, which produces high-protein hard wheat. "There are very significant downgrades in quality right across the grain belt in eastern Australia, potentially more damage yet to happen in New South Wales," said Davis. The rain is expected to cut the protein content and downgrade the quality of exports from the world's fourth-largest wheat exporter as the harvest gathers steam. Still, U.S. wheat futures closed lower on Wednesday as forecasts for snow and rain in the dry southern Plains region pressured the market. The soybean market is likely to be weighed down by expectations of bumper production in South America. Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop should reach 52 million tonnes, the head of the Acsoja industry group said on Wednesday, matching the latest forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Argentina is the world's third-biggest soy exporter and the top provider of soyoil and soymeal. The country's farmers have planted more than half of this season's estimated planting area and moist soils have aided their progress. In November, corn futures fell 7 percent, soybeans were 6.1 percent lower and wheat dropped 5.1 percent, largely due to the European debt crisis and poor exports. Russia could harvest around 97 million tonnes of grain next year, equivalent to the 2009 crop which was one of post-Soviet Russia's largest, a leading Russian analyst said. The outlook was based on a winter grain harvest forecast of 45.5 million tonnes -- including 39.5 million tonnes of winter wheat -- as well as prevailing weather and multi-year averages. Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT corn futures contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 5,000 soybean contracts and sold 1,000 wheat contracts. Prices at 0350 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 622.50 8.50 +1.38% +1.06% 631.31 56 CBOT corn 604.50 3.25 +0.54% +1.09% 632.12 44 CBOT soy 1141.00 9.75 +0.86% +1.42% 1185.91 47 CBOT rice $14.93 $0.09 +0.61% +3.86% $15.68 56 WTI crude $100.64 $0.28 +0.28% +0.85% $96.14 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.345 $0.001 +0.06% +0.88% USD/AUD 1.021 -0.007 -0.69% +1.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)