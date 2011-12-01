* U.S. wheat rebounds, soybeans extend gains * Weaker dollar, central back action supports * Corn pressured by falling crude oil (Adds details, quotes, European trade, dateline pvs SINGAPORE) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG, Dec 1 U.S. wheat and soybeans rose on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and a generally more positive macro economic background after major central banks moved on Wednesday to tame a European liquidity crunch for banks by providing cheaper dollar funding. But corn was pressured by falling crude oil while gains generally were capped by continued economic uncertainty and a mixed performance by other commodities and outside markets following Wednesday's rises. "I think the broader macro developments are still in the driver's seat and providing ultimate price direction for grains," said Rabobank analyst Erin FitzPatrick. "We have a generally more positive macro background today along with a weaker dollar." "Some grains were looking oversold at the beginning of the week which has been encouraging some people to buy. Weaker crude oil prices appear to be pressuring corn today." Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.6 percent to $6.18-1/4 a bushel by 1158 GMT and CBOT January soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $11.38-1/4 a bushel. Chicago March delivery corn was up a marginal 0.08 percent at $6.08-1/2 per bushel. European wheat was also firm. European benchmark wheat, Paris' January contract, was up 1.50 euros or 0.8 percent at 180.00 euros a tonne. "Even though we are seeing some support to prices from the better macro background, it is still hard to say how strong confidence is about how the broader economic developments will impact demand for commodities such as grains and oilseeds," FitzPatrick said. European equities were more subdued after Wednesday's surge. Commodities were also mixed, while Brent crude oil fell on increasing concerns about an economic slowdown in Europe. Some support for wheat was noted from concern about crop quality in Australia. Australia's crop quality downgrades following unseasonable rains in parts of the eastern grain-belt, and short-covering by funds, aided wheat prices, which fell more than 5 percent in November. "There are very significant downgrades in quality right across the grain belt in eastern Australia, potentially more damage yet to happen in New South Wales," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. The rain is expected to cut the protein content and downgrade the quality of exports from the world's fourth-largest wheat exporter as the harvest gathers steam. U.S. wheat futures had closed lower on Wednesday as forecasts for snow and rain in the dry southern Plains region pressured the market. Soybean traders were watching developments in the key South American producers for the harvest in early 2012. Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop should reach 52 million tonnes, up from 49.4 million tonnes harvested in the previous season, the head of the Acsoja industry group said on Wednesday. But traders noted this was down from forecasts of around 53 million tonnes made for Argentina's crop in October. Argentina is the world's third-biggest soy exporter and the top provider of soyoil and soymeal. The country's farmers have planted more than half of this season's estimated planting area and moist soils have aided their progress. * Prices at 1158 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 180.00 1.50 +0.84 252.20 -28.63 Paris maize 185.75 1.00 +0.54 235.00 -20.96 Paris rapeseed 416.00 -0.25 -0.06 497.25 -16.34 CBOT wheat 601.00 5.25 +0.88 794.25 -24.33 CBOT corn 601.50 0.25 +0.04 629.00 -4.37 CBOT soybeans 1138.50 7.25 +0.64 1393.75 -18.31 CBOT rice 14.85 0.02 +0.10 14.00 6.11 Crude oil 100.12 -0.24 -0.24 91.38 9.56 Euro/dlr 1.353 * Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral; editing by Jason Neely)