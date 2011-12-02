SINGAPORE, Dec 2 U.S. wheat added half a
percent on Friday, rising for a second straight session as
strong demand for high-quality milling wheat supported the
market.
Corn and soy ticked higher in early Asian trade after
closing lower in the last session on poor export demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Corn and soybean markets are struggling amid strong
competition from low-cost producers like Ukraine and prospects
of a bumper production in South America.
* Wheat has been supported by good export demand for top
quality wheat such as spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis
Grain Exchange.
* U.S. soybean export sales fell last week to the lowest
point in a month while corn sales were about steady in a trading
week abbreviated by the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, according
to weekly U.S. Agriculture Department data released on Thursday.
Sales of both commodities were generally weaker than expected.
* Net export sales of all varieties of U.S. wheat slipped 18
percent from the previous week's two-month high but were near
the high end of trade forecasts for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes.
* And Ukraine's grain exports jumped to 2.2 million tonnes
in November from about 1.0 million in October due to increased
demand, the Agrarian Confederation grain lobby group said.
* Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop, currently being planted,
will amount to 75 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous
estimate, grain analysts Informa Economics FNP projected.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro and commodity currencies struggled to make much
headway in Asia on Friday, continuing to consolidate hefty gains
made earlier in the week as investors retreated to the sidelines
ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
* Crude oil futures fell on Thursday as investors focused on
signs of further economic slowdown in Europe and a weaker
factory sector in China rather than strong U.S. manufacturing
data and a move by global central banks to stave off a credit
crunch.
* U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous
day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data
could set the market up for a sell-off should Friday's jobs
report fall short of hopes.
DATA/EVENTS
1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Oct 2011
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Monthly
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Prices at 0021 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 617.25 3.00 +0.49% +0.20% 631.13 53
CBOT corn 603.00 1.50 +0.25% +0.29% 630.50 37
CBOT soy 1130.75 2.75 +0.24% -0.04% 1182.11 39
CBOT rice $14.86 $0.09 +0.58% +0.17% $15.62 53
WTI crude $99.97 -$0.23 -0.23% +0.18% $96.11 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.346 $0.002 +0.19% +1.01%
USD/AUD 1.023 -0.005 -0.50% +1.99%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)