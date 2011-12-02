* Wheat rises 0.5 pct on prospects of strong demand * Corn up 0.3 pct, pressure from poor exports remains * China 2011 grain output up 4.5 pct, corn at record * Coming Up: CFTC commitment of traders data; 2030 GMT (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 2 U.S. wheat rose for a second straight session on Friday, gaining 0.5 percent and on track for its biggest weekly rise in more than three months as prospects of strong demand for higher-quality milling wheat propelled the market. Corn and soy ticked higher, tracking gains in wheat, but both commodities remain under pressure from poor demand for U.S. supplies and expectations of a bumper output in South America. Wheat is getting support from good export demand for top quality wheat such as spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange amid expectations of poor quality production in Australia, the world's fourth largest exporter. "When you start seeing the quality wheat being affected for 2011/12 season, it is going be bullish as premium quality is in short supply," said Abah Ofon, an analyst with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. "At some point, market is going to ask whether this slide in grains is sustainable and at some point buyers are going to start booking some supplies." Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.5 percent to $6.17 a bushel by 0313 GMT, while top quality spring wheat traded on the MGEX for March delivery was up 0.8 percent $8.38-3/4 a bushel. March delivery corn rose 0.3 percent to $6.03 per bushel and January soy added 0.2 percent to $11.30-3/4 a bushel. For the week, March corn and January soy are up around 2 percent so far, compared with March wheat which has risen almost five percent. Net export sales of all varieties of U.S. wheat slipped 18 percent from the previous week's two-month high but were near the high end of trade forecasts for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes. Corn and soybean markets are struggling amid strong competition from low-cost producers like Ukraine and prospects of a bumper production in South America. U.S. soybean export sales fell last week to the lowest point in a month while corn sales were about steady in a trading week abbreviated by the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to weekly U.S. Agriculture Department data released on Thursday. Sales of both commodities were generally weaker than expected. Ukraine's grain exports jumped to 2.2 million tonnes in November from about 1.0 million in October due to increased demand, the Agrarian Confederation grain lobby group said. Soybean traders were watching developments in the key South American producers, which will harvest in early 2012. Argentine farmers made good progress on 2011/12 soybean sowing in the last week, thanks to favorable weather and good soil moisture conditions, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. The South American country is the world's top supplier of soyoil and soymeal and the No. 3 soybean exporter. Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop should reach 52 million tonnes, up from 49.4 million tonnes harvested in the previous season, the head of the Acsoja industry group said earlier this week. Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop, currently being planted, will amount to 75 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate, grain analysts Informa Economics FNP projected. China's grain output rose 4.5 percent from a year ago to a record high of 571.21 million tonnes in 2011, with corn output beating expectations, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, produced a record 191.75 million tonnes of corn in 2011, up 8.2 percent on year. The figure was much larger than expected by the market and analysts at between 180-185 million tonnes. Prices at 0313 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 617.00 2.75 +0.45% +0.16% 631.13 53 CBOT corn 603.00 1.50 +0.25% +0.29% 630.24 37 CBOT soy 1130.75 2.75 +0.24% -0.04% 1182.01 39 CBOT rice $14.82 $0.04 +0.27% -0.13% $15.61 51 WTI crude $100.08 -$0.12 -0.12% -0.28% $96.42 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.346 $0.003 +0.19% +1.01% USD/AUD 1.022 -0.006 -0.57% +1.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)