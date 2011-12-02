* Wheat rises 0.5 pct on prospects of strong demand
* Corn up 0.3 pct, pressure from poor exports remains
* China 2011 grain output up 4.5 pct, corn at record
* Coming Up: CFTC commitment of traders data; 2030 GMT
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 U.S. wheat rose for a
second straight session on Friday, gaining 0.5 percent and on
track for its biggest weekly rise in more than three months as
prospects of strong demand for higher-quality milling wheat
propelled the market.
Corn and soy ticked higher, tracking gains in wheat, but
both commodities remain under pressure from poor demand for U.S.
supplies and expectations of a bumper output in South America.
Wheat is getting support from good export demand for top
quality wheat such as spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis
Grain Exchange amid expectations of poor quality production in
Australia, the world's fourth largest exporter.
"When you start seeing the quality wheat being affected for
2011/12 season, it is going be bullish as premium quality is in
short supply," said Abah Ofon, an analyst with Standard
Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"At some point, market is going to ask whether this slide in
grains is sustainable and at some point buyers are going to
start booking some supplies."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.5 percent to
$6.17 a bushel by 0313 GMT, while top quality spring wheat
traded on the MGEX for March delivery was up 0.8 percent
$8.38-3/4 a bushel.
March delivery corn rose 0.3 percent to $6.03 per
bushel and January soy added 0.2 percent to $11.30-3/4 a
bushel.
For the week, March corn and January soy are up around 2
percent so far, compared with March wheat which has risen almost
five percent.
Net export sales of all varieties of U.S. wheat slipped 18
percent from the previous week's two-month high but were near
the high end of trade forecasts for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes.
Corn and soybean markets are struggling amid strong
competition from low-cost producers like Ukraine and prospects
of a bumper production in South America.
U.S. soybean export sales fell last week to the lowest point
in a month while corn sales were about steady in a trading week
abbreviated by the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to
weekly U.S. Agriculture Department data released on Thursday.
Sales of both commodities were generally weaker than expected.
Ukraine's grain exports jumped to 2.2 million tonnes in
November from about 1.0 million in October due to increased
demand, the Agrarian Confederation grain lobby group said.
Soybean traders were watching developments in the key South
American producers, which will harvest in early 2012.
Argentine farmers made good progress on 2011/12 soybean
sowing in the last week, thanks to favorable weather and good
soil moisture conditions, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said
on Thursday.
The South American country is the world's top supplier of
soyoil and soymeal and the No. 3 soybean exporter.
Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop should reach 52 million tonnes,
up from 49.4 million tonnes harvested in the previous season,
the head of the Acsoja industry group said earlier this week.
Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop, currently being planted, will
amount to 75 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous
estimate, grain analysts Informa Economics FNP projected.
China's grain output rose 4.5 percent from a year ago to a
record high of 571.21 million tonnes in 2011, with corn output
beating expectations, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Friday.
China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, produced a
record 191.75 million tonnes of corn in 2011, up 8.2 percent on
year. The figure was much larger than expected by the market and
analysts at between 180-185 million tonnes.
Prices at 0313 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 617.00 2.75 +0.45% +0.16% 631.13 53
CBOT corn 603.00 1.50 +0.25% +0.29% 630.24 37
CBOT soy 1130.75 2.75 +0.24% -0.04% 1182.01 39
CBOT rice $14.82 $0.04 +0.27% -0.13% $15.61 51
WTI crude $100.08 -$0.12 -0.12% -0.28% $96.42 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.346 $0.003 +0.19% +1.01%
USD/AUD 1.022 -0.006 -0.57% +1.91%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
