SYDNEY Jan 23 U.S. grain futures rose in
early Asian trade on Monday, in line with a late rally last week
in corn and wheat as worries about weather conditions in South
America affecting crops were seen underpinning demand for
exports.
Weekly export sales data from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Friday showed that soybean sales surged to a
three-month high, while corn sales were the highest in a month.
U.S. soybean futures rose 0.86 percent to $11.97-1/4
per bushel.
March corn futures also traded up 1.02 percent at
$6.17-3/4.
CBOT March wheat was quoted up 1.11 percent by 0042
GMT to $6.17 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Risk trade will remain focused on the euro zone debt
crisis, although its impact on the grains markets last week was
largely muted as traders reacted to how much rain was falling in
drought-stricken crop areas of Argentina and southern Brazil.
* The two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy setting
committee starting on Tuesday will be watched just in case the
central bank announces another round of bond buying to bolster
the economy -- something not expected by analysts.
* Investors will switch their focus from the supply-side to
exports and domestic use, with any disruption to harvesting in
Argentina and Brazil expected to benefit U.S exporters.
MARKET NEWS
* Many Asian markets are closed on Monday for Chinese New
Year.
* The euro started the week in Asia with a negative tone as
investors turned wary after Athens and its creditors failed to
agree on a debt swap deal that is vital to avert a chaotic
default for Greece. The euro stood at $1.2882, down some
40 pips from $1.2930 late in New York on Friday.
* Oil prices fell on Friday, pressured by economic
uncertainty ahead of a possible debt deal in Greece, concerns
about China's sluggish manufacturing sector and weak U.S.
petroleum demand.
* U.S. stocks posted their best week since Christmas, even
with a mixed finish on Friday after strong earnings from tech
bellwethers IBM and Intel contrasted with
Google's disappointing report.
(GMT) DATA/EVENTS
1600 - EUROGROUP MEETING
0745 - FRANCE BUSINESS CLIMATE FOR JANUARY
N/A - ITALY GOVT TO OUTLINE ECONOMIC MEASURES TO EU
FINMINS
Grains prices at 0042 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 617.25 6.75 +1.11% +1.90% 617.17 51
CBOT corn 617.75 6.25 +1.02% +1.94% 618.36 49
CBOT soy 1197.25 10.25 +0.86% +0.02% 1177.48 54
CBOT rice $14.68 $0.14 +0.96% +0.65% $14.40 58
WTI crude $97.58 -$0.75 -0.76% -2.80% $99.19 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.289 $0.001 +0.09% -0.35%
USD/AUD 1.046 -0.001 -0.12% -0.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy: US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)