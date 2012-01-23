SYDNEY Jan 23 U.S. grain futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday, in line with a late rally last week in corn and wheat as worries about weather conditions in South America affecting crops were seen underpinning demand for exports.

Weekly export sales data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday showed that soybean sales surged to a three-month high, while corn sales were the highest in a month.

U.S. soybean futures rose 0.86 percent to $11.97-1/4 per bushel.

March corn futures also traded up 1.02 percent at $6.17-3/4.

CBOT March wheat was quoted up 1.11 percent by 0042 GMT to $6.17 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Risk trade will remain focused on the euro zone debt crisis, although its impact on the grains markets last week was largely muted as traders reacted to how much rain was falling in drought-stricken crop areas of Argentina and southern Brazil.

* The two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy setting committee starting on Tuesday will be watched just in case the central bank announces another round of bond buying to bolster the economy -- something not expected by analysts.

* Investors will switch their focus from the supply-side to exports and domestic use, with any disruption to harvesting in Argentina and Brazil expected to benefit U.S exporters.

MARKET NEWS

* Many Asian markets are closed on Monday for Chinese New Year.

* The euro started the week in Asia with a negative tone as investors turned wary after Athens and its creditors failed to agree on a debt swap deal that is vital to avert a chaotic default for Greece. The euro stood at $1.2882, down some 40 pips from $1.2930 late in New York on Friday.

* Oil prices fell on Friday, pressured by economic uncertainty ahead of a possible debt deal in Greece, concerns about China's sluggish manufacturing sector and weak U.S. petroleum demand.

* U.S. stocks posted their best week since Christmas, even with a mixed finish on Friday after strong earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel contrasted with Google's disappointing report.

(GMT) DATA/EVENTS

1600 - EUROGROUP MEETING

0745 - FRANCE BUSINESS CLIMATE FOR JANUARY

N/A - ITALY GOVT TO OUTLINE ECONOMIC MEASURES TO EU FINMINS

Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 617.25 6.75 +1.11% +1.90% 617.17 51 CBOT corn 617.75 6.25 +1.02% +1.94% 618.36 49 CBOT soy 1197.25 10.25 +0.86% +0.02% 1177.48 54

CBOT rice $14.68 $0.14 +0.96% +0.65% $14.40 58

WTI crude $97.58 -$0.75 -0.76% -2.80% $99.19 35

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.289 $0.001 +0.09% -0.35% USD/AUD 1.046 -0.001 -0.12% -0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy: US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)