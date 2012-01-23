* Corn, wheat up 1 pct on strong exports, soy firms * U.S. soy exports at 3-mmonth high; corn, wheat sales up * Informa trims forecast of U.S. 2012 soy plantings * Harvest progresses despite rain in Brazil's top soy state (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Chicago corn climbed to its highest in more than a week on Monday, while wheat rose for a third straight session with strong U.S. weekly export data supporting prices. Soybeans added around 1 percent, rebounding on higher-than-expected exports and lower U.S. plantings in 2012 estimated by private analyst Informa Economics. "Wheat and corn are continuing the positive momentum from last week and the gains seem to be linked to stronger pace of U.S. export sales," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The pace of U.S. soybean exports was also very encouraging. The oilseed market is drawing an element of support from the Informa report of lower plantings, but that is obviously not the case for wheat and corn where Informa actually raises its area estimates." Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery gained 1 percent to $6.17-3/4 a bushel by 0326 GMT and March wheat added 0.9 percent to $6.16 a bushel. March soy gained 1 percent to $11.98-3/4 a bushel. Even as the weather in South America remains a key driver in grain and oilseed futures, a pick up in U.S. exports is supporting the markets. U.S. weekly soybean exports surged to a three-month high while corn sales hit a one-month peak, both topping trade expectations, according to government data on Friday. Wheat export sales also topped trade forecasts and were the largest in two months. The market's focus is also turning to this year's U.S. plantings. Private analyst Informa Economics on Friday trimmed its forecast of U.S. 2012 soybean plantings to 74.568 million acres from its previous forecast of 74.608 million. It raised its forecast of U.S. 2012 corn plantings to 94.748 million acres, from its previous monthly estimate of 94.389 million. If realized, the figure would represent the most U.S. corn acres since 1944 -- an era before soybeans, now the No. 2 U.S. crop, were widely grown. Risk trade will remain focused on the euro zone debt crisis although its impact on the grains markets last week was largely muted as traders reacted to how much rain was falling in drought-stricken crop areas of Argentina and southern Brazil. The two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy setting committee starting Tuesday will also be watched in the unlikely event the bank announces another round of bond buying to bolster the economy -- something not expected by analysts. Harvesting in Brazil's top soy state Mato Grosso made progress in the last week despite rains that have hampered field work in key areas, the privately-owned Mato Grosso Institute for Agricultural Economy, Imea, said. There had also been talk among traders that yield counts from the initial soybean harvest in Brazil had been less than expected but it could not be confirmed. Any disruption to the soybean harvest in Brazil would benefit exporters in the United States. But demand is likely to be muted this week with China -- the world's top importer of the oilseed -- on holiday for its New Year celebrations. Large speculators cut their net long positions in corn and soybeans while boosting their net short in wheat after a U.S. government report pegged supplies above expectations, regulatory data showed on Friday. Noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, sold off 20,613 longs and added 19,497 shorts to their corn stake, leaving them net long 111,105 contracts, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report. Prices at 0326 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 616.00 5.50 +0.90% +1.69% 617.13 51 CBOT corn 617.75 6.25 +1.02% +1.94% 618.36 48 CBOT soy 1198.75 11.75 +0.99% +0.15% 1177.53 54 CBOT rice $14.69 $0.15 +1.07% +1.14% $14.41 59 WTI crude $98.09 -$0.24 -0.24% -2.29% $99.21 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.289 $0.002 +0.14% -0.34% USD/AUD 1.048 0.000 +0.02% -0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)