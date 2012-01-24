SYDNEY Jan 24 U.S. grains futures trimmed gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with a stronger dollar taking momentum out of a sharp rise on signs of increased export demand as dry weather in South America raised concerns about supplies.

U.S. soy bean futures surged 2.5 percent in on Monday and corn and wheat futures gained more than 1 percent, mirroring a broad commodities rally in which crude oil and gold climbed as the U.S. dollar fell to a three-week low against the euro.

"It looks like the much-anticipated rain event will wind up being a dud for most key growing areas there (in South America)," INTL FCStone analyst Matt Zeller said in a note to clients.

U.S. soybean futures dipped 0.41 percent to $12.12-1/2 per bushel.

March corn futures also dipped 0.24 percent at $6.18-1/2.

CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.16 percent by 0052 GMT to $6.18-3/4 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Key Asian markets, including China, Hong Kong and Singapore, are shut for Lunar New Year holidays.

* Disappointing rainfall in Argentina over the weekend lent support to soybean futures. Analysts said limited rains in central Argentina could leave around one-third of the corn and soy area dry. * U.S. farmers, flush with record earnings of recent years, have delayed sales of corn and soybeans in the hope of selling at higher prices as supplies tighten ahead of the spring planting season. * U.S. weekly soybean exports surged to a three-month high, while corn sales hit a one-month peak, both topping trade expectations, according to government data last week. Wheat export sales also topped trade forecasts and were the largest in two months. * March wheat broke through chart resistance at its 50-day moving average near $6.19 a bushel. * Nearby wheat was also supported by firming cash values and ideas that U.S. soft red wheat has become competitive with French and Russian wheat, should Egypt return to the market. * Russian wheat prices built on last week's gains in key producing regions, with export prices also higher than rival France in an Egyptian tender last week. * Recent snowfalls will protect Ukrainian winter grain crops from forthcoming severe frosts, a senior weather forecaster said. * Large speculators extended their net short in CBOT wheat to 93,135 contracts in the week ended Jan. 17, their biggest short position in at least six years, the CFTC's weekly supplemental report showed. * U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export inspections of corn were 35.198 million bushels, in line with forecasts for 32.0 million to 38.0 million and up from 30.1 million a week earlier. MARKET NEWS

* The euro retreated from a three-week peak against the dollar in Asia on Tuesday and looked vulnerable to extending its pullback after talks to reduce Greece's debt burden suffered a setback.

* Oil prices rose on Monday after the European Union agreed to ban imports of Iranian crude from July, Tehran threatened again to close the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel, and on additional support from the weak dollar.

* U.S. stocks finished almost flat on Monday as investors took a break from a recent rally, awaiting earnings from bellwethers such as Apple later in the week.

(GMT) DATA/EVENTS

0700 - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council

0758 - FRENCH FLASH PMIS FOR JANUARY

0828 - GERMAN FLASH PMIS FOR JANUARY

0858 - EURO ZONE FLASH PMIS FOR JANUARY

1000 - EURO ZONE INDUSTRIAL NEW ORDERS FOR NOVEMBER

N/A - FOMC'S FIRST DAY OF 2-DAY MEETING

1245 - ICSC/GOLDMAN SACHS WEEKLY U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES

1355 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES

1500 - RICHMOND FED MANUFACTURING, SERVICES INDEXES, JANUARY

Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 618.75 -1.00 -0.16% +1.35% 617.96 54 CBOT corn 618.50 -1.50 -0.24% +1.14% 619.03 50 CBOT soy 1212.50 -5.00 -0.41% +2.15% 1180.43 61

CBOT rice $14.64 -$0.04 -0.31% +0.69% $14.42 54

WTI crude $99.74 $0.16 +0.16% +1.43% $99.31 48

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.302 -$0.001 -0.05% +1.17% USD/AUD 1.052 -0.001 -0.08% +0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)