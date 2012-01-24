SYDNEY Jan 24 U.S. grains futures trimmed
gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with a stronger dollar
taking momentum out of a sharp rise on signs of increased export
demand as dry weather in South America raised concerns about
supplies.
U.S. soy bean futures surged 2.5 percent in on Monday and
corn and wheat futures gained more than 1 percent, mirroring a
broad commodities rally in which crude oil and gold climbed as
the U.S. dollar fell to a three-week low against the euro.
"It looks like the much-anticipated rain event will wind up
being a dud for most key growing areas there (in South
America)," INTL FCStone analyst Matt Zeller said in a note to
clients.
U.S. soybean futures dipped 0.41 percent to $12.12-1/2
per bushel.
March corn futures also dipped 0.24 percent at
$6.18-1/2.
CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.16 percent by 0052 GMT
to $6.18-3/4 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Key Asian markets, including China, Hong Kong and
Singapore, are shut for Lunar New Year holidays.
* Disappointing rainfall in Argentina over the weekend lent
support to soybean futures. Analysts said limited rains in
central Argentina could leave around one-third of the corn and
soy area dry.
* U.S. farmers, flush with record earnings of recent years,
have delayed sales of corn and soybeans in the hope of selling
at higher prices as supplies tighten ahead of the spring
planting season.
* U.S. weekly soybean exports surged to a three-month high,
while corn sales hit a one-month peak, both topping trade
expectations, according to government data last week. Wheat
export sales also topped trade forecasts and were the largest in
two months.
* March wheat broke through chart resistance at its
50-day moving average near $6.19 a bushel.
* Nearby wheat was also supported by firming cash values and
ideas that U.S. soft red wheat has become competitive with
French and Russian wheat, should Egypt return to the market.
* Russian wheat prices built on last week's gains in key
producing regions, with export prices also higher than rival
France in an Egyptian tender last week.
* Recent snowfalls will protect Ukrainian winter grain crops
from forthcoming severe frosts, a senior weather forecaster
said.
* Large speculators extended their net short in CBOT wheat to
93,135 contracts in the week ended Jan. 17, their biggest short
position in at least six years, the CFTC's weekly supplemental
report showed.
* U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export inspections
of corn were 35.198 million bushels, in line with forecasts for
32.0 million to 38.0 million and up from 30.1 million a week
earlier.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro retreated from a three-week peak against the
dollar in Asia on Tuesday and looked vulnerable to extending its
pullback after talks to reduce Greece's debt burden suffered a
setback.
* Oil prices rose on Monday after the European Union agreed
to ban imports of Iranian crude from July, Tehran threatened
again to close the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel, and on
additional support from the weak dollar.
* U.S. stocks finished almost flat on Monday as investors
took a break from a recent rally, awaiting earnings from
bellwethers such as Apple later in the week.
(GMT) DATA/EVENTS
0700 - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council
0758 - FRENCH FLASH PMIS FOR JANUARY
0828 - GERMAN FLASH PMIS FOR JANUARY
0858 - EURO ZONE FLASH PMIS FOR JANUARY
1000 - EURO ZONE INDUSTRIAL NEW ORDERS FOR NOVEMBER
N/A - FOMC'S FIRST DAY OF 2-DAY MEETING
1245 - ICSC/GOLDMAN SACHS WEEKLY U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES
1355 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES
1500 - RICHMOND FED MANUFACTURING, SERVICES INDEXES, JANUARY
Grains prices at 0052 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 618.75 -1.00 -0.16% +1.35% 617.96 54
CBOT corn 618.50 -1.50 -0.24% +1.14% 619.03 50
CBOT soy 1212.50 -5.00 -0.41% +2.15% 1180.43 61
CBOT rice $14.64 -$0.04 -0.31% +0.69% $14.42 54
WTI crude $99.74 $0.16 +0.16% +1.43% $99.31 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.302 -$0.001 -0.05% +1.17%
USD/AUD 1.052 -0.001 -0.08% +0.46%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)