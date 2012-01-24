* Soy ticks down after biggest gains in two weeks * Corn, wheat dip on firm dollar after rally * Patchy Argentine rains fail to revive corn, soy * Euro shaky but stocks up as Greek debt talks stall (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 24 U.S. soy ticked down on Tuesday as a firm dollar prompted investors to book profits after the previous session's rally which was triggered by concerns over poor rains in major exporter Argentina. Corn and wheat also slid following gains of more than 1 percent on Monday amid a broad-based rally in the commodity markets. "The dollar is up and we are seeing a little bit of pullback after a strong run up in the last session," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. "The focus still remains on rains in South America which were disappointing over the weekend." Chicago Board of Trade March soy fell 0.5 percent to $12.12 a bushel by 0312 GMT, after climbing to $12.19 a bushel on Monday, its highest since January 17. Corn for March delivery fell 0.3 percent to $6.18-1/4 a bushel and March wheat also lost 0.3 percent to $6.18 a bushel. The euro retreated from a three-week peak against the dollar in Asia on Tuesday and looked vulnerable to extending its pullback after talks to reduce Greece's debt burden suffered a setback. The dollar rose 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency expensive for importers holding other currencies. Patchy weekend rains in Argentina, the world's second largest corn exporter and third largest soybeans supplier, failed to revive fields baked by a drought that has raised concern about world food supplies. Some areas of Argentina received as much as 50 millimeters (2 inches) of rain over the weekend while others had only 2 millimeters, Martin Fraguio, executive director of Argentina's main corn industry chamber, Maizar, told Reuters. Neighbouring Brazil will harvest 70.2 million tonnes of soy this season, consultancy AgRural said on Monday, marking down its previous estimate of 73.1 million after a severe drought hit the southern grain belt. If confirmed, this 2011/2012 crop output would show a nearly 7 percent drop from last season's record 75.3 million tonnes, when late yet abundant rain boosted yields. A cold front is expected to bring much needed rain to Brazil's No. 2 and 3 soybean producing states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul on Tuesday and Wednesday, meteorologist Somar forecast. On Monday, firm cash grains markets in the U.S. Midwest also underpinned futures in Chicago, with the cash corn basis in central Illinois climbing to its highest point in four decades for this time of year, traders and analysts said. U.S. farmers, flush with record earnings of recent years, have delayed sales of corn and soybeans in the hope of selling at higher prices as supplies tighten ahead of the spring planting season. Prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 618.00 -1.75 -0.28% +1.23% 617.93 52 CBOT corn 618.25 -1.75 -0.28% +1.10% 619.03 49 CBOT soy 1212.00 -5.50 -0.45% +2.11% 1180.49 60 CBOT rice $14.63 -$0.05 -0.34% +0.72% $14.41 55 WTI crude $99.68 $0.10 +0.10% +1.24% $99.30 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.300 $0.013 +0.99% +0.50% USD/AUD 1.050 0.002 +0.23% +0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Miral Fahmy)