SYDNEY, Jan 30 U.S. wheat futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday, supported by signs of demand and uncertainty over whether Russia will curb exports, while soy and corn fell slightly on global economic uncertainty. CBOT wheat for March delivery traded up 0.46 percent by 0042 GMT to $6.50-1/4 per bushel, after posting its largest weekly bounce last week in more than a month. U.S. soybean futures for March delivery dipped 0.23 percent to $12.16-1/4 per bushel. CBOT corn futures fell 0.35 percent at $6.39-1/2. FUNDAMENTALS * The pace of U.S. farmer grain sales and whether Russia will curb wheat exports will dominate grain markets this week, as crop weather in South America takes a backseat. * Markets are finding underlying support in the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates near zero for three years and the possibility of another exercise in buying bonds to bolster the economy, which grew 2.8 percent last quarter. * Traders and analysts in Russia are expecting Russia to impose export tariffs to ensure sales do not exceed 23-25 million tonnes of grain. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered at six-week highs against the dollar on Monday, but faced a subdued session in Asia as investors awaited confirmation that Greece has secured a long-awaited debt deal that will help it avert a messy default. * Brent crude prices rose a second straight day on Friday as Iran's upcoming parliamentary vote on halting exports to the European Union kept supply uncertainty in focus and another U.S. refinery problem helped send gasoline futures surging. * U.S. stocks trimmed losses to end little changed on Friday, as investors saw dips in the market as an opportunity to buy into what has been a strong first month of 2012. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 EZ Business climate Jan 2012 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Jan 2012 1330 U.S. Personal income mm Dec 2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Pre Dec 2315 Japan Manufacturing PMI Jan 2012 2350 Japan Industrial output prelim Dec 2011 2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Dec 2011 Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 650.25 3.00 +0.46% -0.50% 625.83 68 CBOT corn 639.50 -2.25 -0.35% +0.79% 625.68 64 CBOT soy 1216.25 -2.75 -0.23% -0.53% 1193.99 60 CBOT rice $14.64 $0.00 +0.00% +0.31% $14.47 57 WTI crude $99.52 -$0.04 -0.04% -0.18% $99.47 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 -$0.003 -0.22% -0.17% USD/AUD 1.061 -0.003 -0.26% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)