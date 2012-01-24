* Wheat gains for fourth straight session * Corn up more than 2 percent on export demand * Soy reverses course amid higher grains (Updates prices, recasts lede, adds Argentine denial of export embargo) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Jan 24 U.S. wheat and corn futures surged 2 percent on Tuesday as rumors of export disruptions from Russia and Argentina sparked a wave of short-covering that pushed wheat to a nearly a two-week high and corn to a one-week top. Talk that Russia would impose a tax on its wheat exports and Argentina would curb exports of corn spurred the spate of buying even as officials from each country denied the trade rumors. Soybean futures also rallied. Corn, soybeans and wheat each reversed course after being down overnight and in early Chicago trading on Tuesday, with grains bolstered by strong cash markets and by the dollar easing from its session highs. Wheat was headed for its fourth straight session of gains following talk that Russia would impose a tax on its wheat exports to ensure sufficient supplies at home. Traders were unable to confirm the Russian rumors in the wheat market, which, if true, could shift demand to the United States, the world's top wheat exporter, which is facing stiff competition from Black Sea region suppliers such as Russia. A spokesman for Russia's Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday said he had no knowledge of any plans to consider wheat export tariffs at the government level. Russian officials have said repeatedly that grain exports will be curbed after reaching 24 million to 25 million tonnes. Larry Glenn, analyst and broker for Frontier Ag, said the Russia rumors rallied wheat, which bucked a lower trend in overnight trading, on "the idea that a little bit of business might get put over to us (United States)". Noncommercial investors, which includes hedge funds, hold the largest net short position on record in CBOT wheat futures of 93,135 contracts, according to data released on Friday by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Large short positions generally make markets more vulnerable to big swings in prices. "It doesn't take much out there that's going to rally the market," he said. Analysts said wheat futures at the Chicago Board of Trade were also supported by an inflow of investment fund money. There were also rumors, traders said, that Argentina would ban exports of its corn and soybeans due to drought decimating the crops. An Argentine Agriculture Ministry spokesman denied the rumor. The country is the second largest corn and third largest soybean exporter in the world. Wheat and corn cash bids were higher in the export markets at the U.S. Gulf as shippers scrambled for supplies to counter crop losses in drought-plagued Argentina, a major grains exporter. "People seem to be in a panic here for corn at the Gulf, not knowing the size of the Argentine crop. (Exporters) are giving themselves more options," said Rich Feltes, analyst at R.J. O'Brien in Chicago. Argentina's corn crop was expected to fall 7 percent from last year's record-large harvest due to hot and dry weather, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said on Tuesday. U.S. corn exports last week were the largest in a month and wheat exports were the biggest in two months. The soft red winter class of wheat traded in the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat contract is the cheapest in the world on a free-on-board basis, and traders have talked in recent days of possible private business to Egypt, the world's leading wheat importer. Egypt has not been a major buyer of U.S. wheat since mid-2011 when Russia lifted a nearly year-long export ban on grain exports, shifting business to the Black Sea region. "It's all about the wheat cash markets," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst at ABN Amro in Chicago. CBOT wheat for March delivery was up 12 cents at $6.31-3/4 while CBOT March corn gained 11-3/4 cents to $6.31-1/2 and CBOT March soybeans rose 3-1/4 cents to $12.20-3/4. The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies early on Tuesday, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for importers holding other currencies. The euro hit a near three-week high against the dollar and rose close to a four-week peak against sterling on Tuesday, buoyed by better euro zone PMI surveys that raised hopes the currency bloc can avoid slipping into recession. Prices at 12:52 p.m. CST (1852 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 631.50 11.75 1.9% -2.3% CBOT soy 1220.75 3.25 0.3% 1.9% CBOT meal 324.80 3.80 1.2% 5.0% CBOT soyoil 51.74 -0.11 -0.2% -0.7% CBOT wheat 631.75 12.00 1.9% -3.2% CBOT rice 1490.50 -5.00 -0.3% 2.1% EU wheat 205.75 4.25 2.1% 1.6% US crude 98.80 -0.79 -0.8% 0.0% Dow Jones 12,657 -52 -0.4% 3.6% Gold 1664.60 -12.20 -0.7% 6.4% Euro/dollar 1.3015 -0.0012 -0.1% 0.5% Dollar Index 79.8840 0.1010 0.1% -0.4% Baltic Freight 807 -34 -4.0% -53.6%