SYDNEY, Jan 25 U.S. grains futures were little changed in early Asian trade on Wednesday, stabilising after wheat and corn had surged in the previous session on rumours that Russia and Argentina planned to curb exports. Argentina denied it intended to limit exports, while Russia said it was not planning a tariff, but wheat futures at the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday still rose to a near two-week high and corn to the highest in one week in U.S. trade. Wet weather in Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter, also lent support in Asian trade, after corn and soy benefited from soaking rains which are expected to continue in the weeks ahead, giving hope that farmers may be able to salvage a good part of crops parched by weeks of hot, dry weather. U.S. March soybean futures were flat at $12.20-1/2 per bushel. March corn was also steady at $6.30-1/2, after rising 1.65 percent in the previous session. CBOT March wheat futures eased a fraction, down 0.04 percent to $6.33-1/4 per bushel, after rising 2.2 percent in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * A spokesman for Russia's Agriculture Ministry said he had no knowledge of any plans to consider wheat export tariffs at the government level. But Russian officials have said that grain exports will be curbed after reaching 24 million to 25 million tonnes. * Wet weather with some excessive rain should move from the eastern U.S. plains across the southern Midwest this week, dumping 2 to 4 inches (51 to 102 mm) of rain on parts of the soft red winter wheat belt. But the far western portion of the Southern Plains will remain dry - MDA EarthSat Weather. * Kazakhstan exported around 4.1 million tonnes of grain and flour in the four months to Dec. 31, the Agriculture Ministry said, citing a lack of rail cars as a reason the pace appeared to lag behind its forecasts for the full year. * Talk that Argentina may curb exports of corn spurred buying even though government officials there denied the rumours. * Agronomist Susana Merlo, former agriculture subsecretary in Argentina, predicted a 2011/12 corn harvest of between 17 million and 18 million tonnes. * Argentine corn benefited from soaking rains during the past day and the rains were expected to continue in the weeks ahead. * Argentine maize crop seen falling 7 percent to 21.4 million tonnes, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said on Tuesday. * Better-than-expected rainfall was noted in some of the dry areas of Argentina over the past 24 hours including from 1.5 to 2.5 inches in southern Santa Fe and Cordoba. "Definitely it improved crop conditions it didn't end the dryness concerns, but it helped," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. * Brazil will harvest 70.2 million tonnes of soy this season, consultancy AgRural said, marking down its previous estimate of 73.1 million after a severe drought hit the southern grain belt. MARKET NEWS * The yen hovered at one-month lows against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall since October's intervention after a break of technical levels forced sellers into the market. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday on revived concerns about the euro zone's debt problems and their potential to slow the global economy, but tensions between Iran and the West helped limit losses. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, ending a five-day rally for the S&P 500, as talks to resolve Greece's debt crisis hit a snag and earnings from a number of blue chips disappointed investors. Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 633.25 -0.25 -0.04% +2.18% 619.69 61 CBOT corn 630.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.65% 620.64 58 CBOT soy 1220.25 0.25 +0.02% +0.23% 1184.20 64 CBOT rice $14.65 $0.03 +0.21% -0.24% $14.43 58 WTI crude $99.33 $0.38 +0.38% -0.25% $99.28 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.001 +0.11% +0.05% USD/AUD 1.050 0.003 +0.30% -0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential