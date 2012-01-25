SYDNEY, Jan 25 U.S. grains futures were
little changed in early Asian trade on Wednesday, stabilising
after wheat and corn had surged in the previous session on
rumours that Russia and Argentina planned to curb exports.
Argentina denied it intended to limit exports, while Russia
said it was not planning a tariff, but wheat futures at the
Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday still rose to a near two-week
high and corn to the highest in one week in U.S. trade.
Wet weather in Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter,
also lent support in Asian trade, after corn and soy benefited
from soaking rains which are expected to continue in the weeks
ahead, giving hope that farmers may be able to salvage a good
part of crops parched by weeks of hot, dry weather.
U.S. March soybean futures were flat at $12.20-1/2 per
bushel.
March corn was also steady at $6.30-1/2, after rising
1.65 percent in the previous session.
CBOT March wheat futures eased a fraction, down 0.04
percent to $6.33-1/4 per bushel, after rising 2.2 percent in the
previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* A spokesman for Russia's Agriculture Ministry said he had
no knowledge of any plans to consider wheat export tariffs at
the government level. But Russian officials have said that grain
exports will be curbed after reaching 24 million to 25 million
tonnes.
* Wet weather with some excessive rain should move from the
eastern U.S. plains across the southern Midwest this week,
dumping 2 to 4 inches (51 to 102 mm) of rain on parts of the
soft red winter wheat belt. But the far western portion of the
Southern Plains will remain dry - MDA EarthSat Weather.
* Kazakhstan exported around 4.1 million tonnes of grain and
flour in the four months to Dec. 31, the Agriculture Ministry
said, citing a lack of rail cars as a reason the pace appeared
to lag behind its forecasts for the full year.
* Talk that Argentina may curb exports of corn spurred
buying even though government officials there denied the
rumours.
* Agronomist Susana Merlo, former agriculture subsecretary
in Argentina, predicted a 2011/12 corn harvest of between 17
million and 18 million tonnes.
* Argentine corn benefited from soaking rains during the
past day and the rains were expected to continue in the weeks
ahead.
* Argentine maize crop seen falling 7 percent to 21.4
million tonnes, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture
Organization said on Tuesday.
* Better-than-expected rainfall was noted in some of the dry
areas of Argentina over the past 24 hours including from 1.5 to
2.5 inches in southern Santa Fe and Cordoba. "Definitely it
improved crop conditions it didn't end the dryness concerns, but
it helped," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat
Weather.
* Brazil will harvest 70.2 million tonnes of soy this
season, consultancy AgRural said, marking down its previous
estimate of 73.1 million after a severe drought hit the southern
grain belt.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen hovered at one-month lows against the dollar in
Asia on Wednesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall
since October's intervention after a break of technical levels
forced sellers into the market.
* Oil prices fell on Tuesday on revived concerns about the
euro zone's debt problems and their potential to slow the global
economy, but tensions between Iran and the West helped limit
losses.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, ending a five-day
rally for the S&P 500, as talks to resolve Greece's debt crisis
hit a snag and earnings from a number of blue chips disappointed
investors.
Grains prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 633.25 -0.25 -0.04% +2.18% 619.69 61
CBOT corn 630.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.65% 620.64 58
CBOT soy 1220.25 0.25 +0.02% +0.23% 1184.20 64
CBOT rice $14.65 $0.03 +0.21% -0.24% $14.43 58
WTI crude $99.33 $0.38 +0.38% -0.25% $99.28 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.001 +0.11% +0.05%
USD/AUD 1.050 0.003 +0.30% -0.27%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential