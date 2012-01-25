* Corn steady after four sessions of gains * Argentina, Russia deny rumours of export curbs * Rains critical for Argentine soybean crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 25 U.S. corn was steady near a two-week top on Wednesday, while wheat ticked lower after a rally as the grain markets largely held on to last session's gains triggered by rumours that Russia and Argentina planned to curb exports. Soybeans dipped after climbing to a three-week high on Tuesday with the focus on South American crop which has suffered this year at the hands of a severe drought. "Unless we get rains for the soybean crop in the next four to six weeks, production numbers for Argentina are going to get revised down even further," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "Rumours out of Russia and Argentina on a grain export ban are also keeping the markets on little bit of an edge." Chicago Board of Trade March soy fell 0.2 percent to $12.17-1/2 a bushel by 0235 GMT. Corn for March delivery rose quarter of a cent to $6.30-1/2 a bushel, holding near the two-week high of $6.36 touched in the previous session. March wheat lost 0.3 percent to $6.31-3/4 a bushel. Both Russia and Argentina denied the rumours but grains rallied on Tuesday as a drought curbs yields in South America. Severe drought has hit Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter after the United States. Officials in Russia, the No. 3 wheat exporter, hinted late last year that export curbs were likely if grain sales topped 24-25 million tonnes. A spokesman for Russia's Agriculture Ministry said he had no knowledge of any plans to consider wheat export tariffs at the government level. Any curb by Russia could shift demand to the United States, the world's top wheat exporter, which faces stiff competition from Black Sea region suppliers such as Russia. An Argentine farm ministry spokesman said the government was not considering export limits. Still, Argentina's corn crop was expected to fall 7 percent from last year's record-large harvest due to hot and dry weather, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said on Tuesday. U.S. corn exports last week were the largest in a month and wheat exports were the biggest in two months. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They bought 11,000 corn and bought 4,000 soybean contracts. Noncommercial investors, which include hedge funds, hold the largest net short position on record in CBOT wheat futures of 93,135 contracts, according to data released on Friday by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Large short positions generally make markets more vulnerable to big swings in prices. Grain and oilseed futures are also closely watching global markets, including currencies and shares, for a price direction. Asian shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong earnings from U.S. technology giant Apple, stabilising European money markets and falling euro zone debt yields, with investors shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve from Europe. Prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 631.75 -1.75 -0.28% +1.94% 619.64 60 CBOT corn 630.50 0.25 +0.04% +1.69% 620.64 58 CBOT soy 1217.50 -2.50 -0.20% +0.00% 1184.13 62 CBOT rice $14.64 $0.02 +0.17% -0.27% $14.43 58 WTI crude $99.26 $0.31 +0.31% -0.32% $99.27 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.000 +0.02% +0.01% USD/AUD 1.053 0.004 +0.39% -0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)