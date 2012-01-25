* Corn steady after four sessions of gains
* Argentina, Russia deny rumours of export curbs
* Rains critical for Argentine soybean crop
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 U.S. corn was steady
near a two-week top on Wednesday, while wheat ticked lower after
a rally as the grain markets largely held on to last session's
gains triggered by rumours that Russia and Argentina planned to
curb exports.
Soybeans dipped after climbing to a three-week high on
Tuesday with the focus on South American crop which has suffered
this year at the hands of a severe drought.
"Unless we get rains for the soybean crop in the next four
to six weeks, production numbers for Argentina are going to get
revised down even further," said Victor Thianpiriya, an
agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ.
"Rumours out of Russia and Argentina on a grain export ban
are also keeping the markets on little bit of an edge."
Chicago Board of Trade March soy fell 0.2 percent to
$12.17-1/2 a bushel by 0235 GMT. Corn for March delivery
rose quarter of a cent to $6.30-1/2 a bushel, holding near the
two-week high of $6.36 touched in the previous session. March
wheat lost 0.3 percent to $6.31-3/4 a bushel.
Both Russia and Argentina denied the rumours but grains
rallied on Tuesday as a drought curbs yields in South America.
Severe drought has hit Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn
exporter after the United States. Officials in Russia, the No. 3
wheat exporter, hinted late last year that export curbs were
likely if grain sales topped 24-25 million tonnes.
A spokesman for Russia's Agriculture Ministry said he had no
knowledge of any plans to consider wheat export tariffs at the
government level.
Any curb by Russia could shift demand to the United States,
the world's top wheat exporter, which faces stiff competition
from Black Sea region suppliers such as Russia.
An Argentine farm ministry spokesman said the government was
not considering export limits.
Still, Argentina's corn crop was expected to fall 7 percent
from last year's record-large harvest due to hot and dry
weather, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization
said on Tuesday.
U.S. corn exports last week were the largest in a month and
wheat exports were the biggest in two months.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 11,000 Chicago Board
of Trade wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said.
They bought 11,000 corn and bought 4,000 soybean contracts.
Noncommercial investors, which include hedge funds, hold the
largest net short position on record in CBOT wheat futures of
93,135 contracts, according to data released on Friday by the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Large short positions generally make markets more vulnerable
to big swings in prices.
Grain and oilseed futures are also closely watching global
markets, including currencies and shares, for a price direction.
Asian shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong
earnings from U.S. technology giant Apple, stabilising European
money markets and falling euro zone debt yields, with investors
shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve from Europe.
Prices at 0235 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 631.75 -1.75 -0.28% +1.94% 619.64 60
CBOT corn 630.50 0.25 +0.04% +1.69% 620.64 58
CBOT soy 1217.50 -2.50 -0.20% +0.00% 1184.13 62
CBOT rice $14.64 $0.02 +0.17% -0.27% $14.43 58
WTI crude $99.26 $0.31 +0.31% -0.32% $99.27 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.000 +0.02% +0.01%
USD/AUD 1.053 0.004 +0.39% -0.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)