* Wheat rises 1 pct in fifth day of gains, corn firm * Analysts say Russian export curbs likely in April * Soybeans ease following rains in Argentina (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds new analyst quotes) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Jan 25 U.S. wheat futures climbed to a three-week high on Wednesday, their fifth straight session of gains, on growing prospects that the United States could gain export business if shipments are curbed in Russia. U.S. wheat is currently priced competitively with supplies from Russia and many traders expect wheat importers to look to the United States for wheat if, as expected, Russia curbs exports or imposes protection duties. Wheat futures for March delivery settled 1.2 percent higher, bolstered by the rumblings in the export market, while basis bids for soft red winter wheat shipped from the U.S. Gulf Coast also increased. Corn futures gained on ideas that fewer wheat exports could lead to more interest in the competing animal feed of corn while soybean futures were narrowly lower following rains in parched Argentina. The dollar eased at midday, underpinning grains and other commodities, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would not raise interest rates until at least late 2014. Gold rose sharply and copper hit a fourth-month peak after the news. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat finished 7-3/4 cents higher at $6.41-1/4 per bushel while CBOT March corn rose 4-1/4 cents to $6.34-1/2 per bushel and CBOT March soybeans down 6-1/2 cents at $12.13-1/2. Russia, projected to be the No. 3 wheat exporter, in 2011 said it would export no more than 23 to 25 million tonnes of grain in the current marketing year. Exports through mid-January surged to a record 19.5 million tonnes, seven months since Russia lifted a nearly year-long export ban after drought reduced crops in 2010. Many traders and analysts now expect Russia to impose protection duties in April, when shipments are likely to hit the threshold of 23-25 million tonnes. "Russia will probably be enacting an export curb between now and April, and that's what the market is keying in on," Allendale Inc analyst Rich Nelson said. Russia and other countries in the Black Sea region have dominated wheat exports this marketing year, taking away wheat and corn export business from the United States. "If there were any export restrictions by these countries this would increase demand for U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans on global markets," Rabobank analyst Nick Higgins said. Strength in domestic cash grains markets continued to underpin wheat, corn and soybean futures as U.S. farmers held tightly to supplies in the hope that prices continue to climb. Wheat also remains vulnerable to big swings because of the large net short position in CBOT wheat futures held by noncommercial investors, which includes hedge funds. That position last week was a record-large net short holding, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. "You had funds at a near record short position in wheat. We rallied up until we started to end some of that... It's all technical," said Dan Basse, analyst with AgResource Co. "These are technical rallies due to out-of-position shorts," Basse said. Wheat's premium over spot corn prices climbed to 6-3/4 cents, the widest in more than three weeks. Wheat is traditionally more expensive than corn, but the prices inverted last year due to scarce corn supplies, leading some livestock producers to feed their animals more wheat. Richard Brock, president of advisory service Brock Associates in Milwaukee, said U.S. farmers are likely to plant as much as 95 million acres of corn this spring in an attempt to take advantage of high prices. The increase in plantings could take the wind out of the corn market, he said. "We're still fairly negative on new-crop corn. The strong near-term cash demand is the only thing that's driving it," Brock said. Prices at 2:31 p.m. CST (2031 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 634.50 4.25 0.7% -1.9% CBOT soy 1213.50 -6.50 -0.5% 1.3% CBOT meal 321.10 -2.40 -0.7% 3.8% CBOT soyoil 51.39 0.04 0.1% -1.3% CBOT wheat 641.25 7.75 1.2% -1.8% CBOT rice 1459.00 -2.50 -0.2% -0.1% EU wheat 208.25 2.50 1.2% 2.8% US crude 99.79 0.84 0.9% 1.0% Dow Jones 12,758 82 0.7% 4.4% Gold 1710.80 45.01 2.7% 9.4% Euro/dollar 1.3111 0.0085 0.6% 1.3% Dollar Index 79.4460 -0.4220 -0.5% -0.9% Baltic Freight 784 -23 -2.9% -54.9% (Additional reporting by Karl Plume and Sam Nelson in Chicago, Melissa Akin in Moscow, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)